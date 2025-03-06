Impact on 'TardeAR' by What Verónica Dulanto Has Said About Montoya: 'I Can't…'

The program TardeAR experienced an unexpected moment after debating the latest episode of La Isla de las Tentaciones. In yesterday's episode, Montoya decided to break up with Anita and leave the island on his own. This decision has been the central topic of the program, although what has drawn the most attention were Verónica Dulanto's words about Montoya: "I can't with that."

The collaborators analyzed every detail of Montoya's final bonfire. They all agreed with his attitude. They appreciated his sincerity and the way he managed the breakup.

Additionally, they recalled some of his most iconic phrases in the contest. "Montoya shines on his own" was one of them. Everyone laughed when mentioning it, remembering the self-confidence the participant has shown.

Verónica Dulanto Stops TardeAR to Make an Unexpected Confession About Montoya

However, the debate took an unexpected turn. Verónica Dulanto decided to stop the conversation and confess something that bothers her about Montoya: "I can't stand people who talk about themselves in the third person. I can't with that," the host said firmly.

Her colleagues were silent. No one knew how to respond to her comment. It was a moment of total surprise on the set.

Mario Vaquerizo, meanwhile, wanted to comment on the look Anita wore at her final bonfire. He pointed out some details of the dress and her styling. But his words were not well received by the rest of the collaborators.

They reproached his comment, and in response to the criticism, Vaquerizo wanted to clarify his stance: "I don't believe in cancel culture. I'm not talking about her, but about the outfit she's wearing," he explained. Even so, the tension on the set was evident.

Verónica Dulanto Gave Her Honest Opinion About Montoya on TardeAR

The program continued with the debate, but the impact of Dulanto and Vaquerizo's words was present at all times. It was an unexpected moment that sparked much discussion on social media.

The viewers commented on Montoya's attitude, but also on the tense moment on TardeAR. We'll have to wait for Monday's program to find out how Montoya's adventures continue in the reality show.

Without a doubt, an afternoon full of surprises and divided opinions. Television continues to offer moments that leave no one indifferent.