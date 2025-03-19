'I Would Like...': Mary of Denmark's Words After Her Problem Is Confirmed

Mary of Denmark, who was supposed to attend the 2025 Danish Heart Association awards ceremony last Wednesday, was forced to cancel her participation. All this due to a sudden illness.

The monarch has rarely had to cancel such important commitments. A fact that caused great concern, especially because the event had a very significant personal connection for her.

Mary of Denmark Has Been the Talk of the Town

Mary, who is known for her support of heart health-related causes, had a very special reason to attend this event. Unfortunately, her mother passed away due to heart failure, a fact that deeply marked her life.

This personal connection to the disease has led her to actively engage in events that promote awareness about heart diseases. The cancellation of this commitment, therefore, raised questions about her health.

| Europa Press

After a week of silence, Mary of Denmark reappeared in public this Monday. Although her presence was met with relief, the monarch's gestures made it clear that she was not fully recovered.

Despite her effort to show a positive attitude, her condition seemed to have left a mark. A fact that further fueled speculations about her health. Additionally, the illness that forced her to cancel her attendance was not detailed.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Mary of Denmark's Words After Her Illness Was Confirmed

Through a message, the queen expressed her gratitude. "Thank you for your consideration. What a pleasant surprise to receive this bouquet and these drawings, even though an illness prevented me from participating in the Norwegian Heart Association event 'Together for the Heart'.

"I was very eager to present the Heart Award along with the heart girls Alma and Ellen and meet some of the young people living with heart diseases," she wrote. Mary also highlighted her admiration and support for healthcare professionals.

| Europa Press

"I would like to congratulate the healthcare staff of the three largest pediatric cardiac outpatient clinics in Denmark for receiving the Heart Award 2025. Thank you to all those who make a difference in the cardiac field every day," concluded the queen.

The news of her illness and subsequent partial recovery, although mild, has left a sense of relief in Denmark. Citizens hope that despite her recent health issue, Mary can continue her work for the health and well-being of all.