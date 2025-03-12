Kiko Matamoros Gets Fed Up and Sends a Clear Message to Anita Matamoros: 'Let's See if...'

In the program Ni que fuéramos the brutal argument between Makoke and Terelu Campos in Supervivientes was discussed. However, what really impacted was what Kiko Matamoros said about the origin of this dispute: his daughter, Anita Matamoros. Additionally, the collaborator sent a clear message to Anita and confessed that "let's see if you agree."

Makoke reproached Terelu for not supporting her in the most difficult moments of her life. Terelu explained that their distancing is due to a bad period between Makoke and her daughter, Alejandra Rubio.

Kiko Matamoros wanted to clarify the situation on the program. Additionally, he took the opportunity to send a clear message about his daughter, Anita Matamoros. "In the Telecinco hallway there was a confrontation between Makoke and Alejandra," revealed María Patiño, the show's host.

Kiko Matamoros Sends a Clear Message to Anita Matamoros

Matamoros wanted to provide context to the conflict: "It all started earlier. A phone conversation between Alejandra Rubio and a third party was leaked, in that call it was said that Anita was an idiot. Instead of downplaying it because they were childish things, because they were 16 years old, that's where the war started," he explained.

The collaborator insisted that he tried to minimize the issue. "What I did was say: 'Let's downplay it because they are childish things,'" he pointed out. However, he expressed his discomfort with his daughter's attitude.

"On the program, I didn't want to talk about my daughter because she is my daughter. When she feels like it, she speaks publicly, but when it doesn't suit her, she says it can't be talked about. Let's see if you agree already to know what I have to do," he stated live.

Despite not maintaining a relationship with Anita Matamoros, Kiko defended his position. He wanted to support her in the Supervivientes controversy and in the war between Makoke and Terelu. His live message surprised the viewers.

Kiko Matamoros Has Stood Up for Anita Matamoros

The debate about this controversy remains open. Makoke insisted that her confrontation with Terelu is due to her lack of support in difficult moments.

Terelu, meanwhile, pointed out that Makoke had problems with her daughter Alejandra. Kiko Matamoros intervened to give his version and make his stance on Anita Matamoros clear.

The public has not overlooked the tension. Kiko's attitude has highlighted his pain over the lack of relationship with Anita Matamoros. His message was clear, and he wants to know if he can talk about her or not.