Unexpected Announcement by Úrsula Corberó and Her Boyfriend, Chino Darín: They Are Very Happy

Úrsula Corberó and her boyfriend, Chino Darín, have just made an unexpected announcement that has left everyone surprised. Both are working in Hollywood and are fulfilling their dream of conquering the international film industry. Through social media, the Spanish actress has shared how they feel about it and has confirmed that she is very happy.

The announcement has been received with enthusiasm, as the couple is not only succeeding professionally but also remain inseparable. Úrsula has not hesitated to show her happiness and gratitude for this new stage in her career. What began as a professional adventure has now become a dream come true for both.

Additionally, thanks to the images shared by Úrsula on her official account, it has been confirmed that she did not travel to Los Angeles alone. Her boyfriend, Chino Darín, joined her on this trip, and together they have taken the opportunity to make plans in the city. They have visited some of the city's most iconic places and have enjoyed leisurely strolls through the city's corners.

| Twitter, @ursulolita

The couple, always united, has been seen driving through the streets of Los Angeles. These moments of disconnect in the city were immortalized by Úrsula with her mobile phone, showing how well they are enjoying themselves together. Despite being in the midst of a great professional adventure, they remain a very close couple.

Regarding their projects, Úrsula has shown that she is making steady progress in her conquest of Hollywood. The actress has participated in important international projects, which has solidified her presence in the industry. One of her most recent roles was in the British series Chacal, where she shared the screen with Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne.

| Europa Press

Úrsula also made her English-language film debut in 2017, with a role in the series Snatch, in which she shared the cast with stars like Ed Westwick and Rupert Grint. Some of her most notable works include the film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021), a spin-off of the G.I. Joe franchise, and the action film Lift: A First-Class Heist on Netflix, where she acted alongside Kevin Hart.

Úrsula Corberó and Chino Darín Shine in Hollywood

Úrsula's effort to make her way in Hollywood has been rewarded. Each new project brings her closer to her goal of establishing herself as one of the great international stars. The actress has demonstrated her ability to adapt to different genres and has managed to stand out in both European and American productions.

Úrsula's consolidation in Hollywood was reflected a few days ago when she debuted on the big night of the Oscars. The actress became one of the protagonists of the exclusive party organized by Vanity Fair, where she mingled with the most important stars of international cinema. The event marked a milestone in her career and made clear her position in the film industry.

| Instagram, @ursulolita

For that event, Úrsula dazzled in a mermaid dress and makeup that captured all the attention. Her look, inspired by the edgy style, with intense burgundy lips, was praised by everyone. Comments about her style were quick to appear, and many of her followers called her "a queen" and "pure fire" on social media.

Despite the pressure and hustle of Oscar night, Úrsula continues to live one of the most exciting stages of her life. The moments experienced at the ceremony and at the party organized by Vanity Fair continue to be a source of inspiration for her. The actress has shared some of her favorite photos from those days, showing her happiness and how much fun she had.

In one of the photos, Úrsula appears posing suggestively, which caused a great stir among her fans. "You are spectacular," "The best of Spain," "A queen," were just some of the compliments she received from her followers. This phase of her life seems to be the most successful so far, and she is enjoying it to the fullest.

Thus, Úrsula Corberó and Chino Darín continue to prove that they are one of the most solid couples in the entertainment industry. Their success in Hollywood and their personal happiness seem to have no limits. The future of both in the film world is full of possibilities, and everything indicates that they will continue to achieve more accomplishments together.