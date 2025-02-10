Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal the Secret of Their Daughter Charlotte

Kate Middleton has proven to be an exemplary mother who cares for her children beyond what conventions dictate. Members of the British royal family follow strict protocols in public, but in private, they show their more human side. A clear example is the relationship between Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte. During a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, the heir to the throne revealed a sweet detail about his daughter.

While exploring the "Back to Nature Garden," designed by Kate Middleton, William surprised everyone with a peculiar way of calling Charlotte. Instead of using her name, he called her "Mignonette." According to The Mirror, this French word means "small, sweet, and delicate" or "adorable." This moment allowed royal followers to see a closer side of the prince.

| Europa Press

But this isn't the only nickname the family uses. During a visit to Northern Ireland, Kate Middleton revealed another nickname for her daughter. While talking to the crowd, she mentioned that she also calls her "Lottie." This diminutive, common in the United Kingdom, demonstrates the affection with which they treat each other at home.

Kate Middleton, William, and the Nicknames

The use of nicknames is not new in the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II, for example, was called "Cabbage" by her husband, Prince Philip. When he was a child, Prince William couldn't pronounce "Granny" and said "Gary," thus creating another spontaneous nickname.

In addition to family nicknames, royal children follow a tradition when attending school. To facilitate their integration, they use their parents' title as a surname. Therefore, Princess Charlotte is known at her school as Charlotte Wales. The same goes for her brother George and, in the future, for Prince Louis.

This custom was also adopted by Princes William and Harry during their education and in the army. Both used the surname "Wales" in reference to their father's title, the then Prince Charles.

| Europa Press

Different Surnames in the Royal Family

Not all members of the royal family follow this tradition. Some princesses, like Beatrice and Eugenie, preferred to use the family's official surname: Mountbatten-Windsor. For this reason, during their school years, they weren't known as Beatrice and Eugenie York.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children also used the surname Mountbatten-Windsor initially. However, in 2023, their parents decided to change their official presentation. Since then, Archie and Lilibet are known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. The couple explained that they didn't want to deprive their children of their birthright.

A Closer Side of the Royal Family

Despite the formality their position demands, members of the royal family seek moments of closeness. Nicknames, jokes, and spontaneous gestures show that, beyond protocol, they are a united family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have managed to balance their public life with raising their children. Although they are destined for great responsibilities, at home they are simply a family that treats each other with love and affection.