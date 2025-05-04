Juan del Val, Nuria Roca's Current Husband, Regrets and Decides to Confess Everything

Juan del Val starred in a historic moment on television this Monday. As a result of the widespread blackout experienced in our country, Nuria Roca's husband did something unprecedented, publicly regretting something he had done. The panelist took advantage of his presence on El Hormiguero to admit that he was wrong when he made fun of the recommendation to have an emergency kit ready.

It was the host of the aforementioned Antena 3 show who gave him the opportunity to retract what he had said. "Do you want to apologize for something?" Pablo Motos hinted. Immediately, Juan del Val replied: "Absolutely."

| Atresmedia

Juan del Val Admits He Was Wrong About His Opinion on the Emergency Kit

Next, Juan del Val acknowledged that despite always being sincere, there are also times when he is wrong. He then recalled the moment when he mocked the recommendation to get a battery-powered radio. "I said: 'A transistor, at this point?'", a phrase he regrets after what happened.

| Atresmedia

In fact, Rubén Amón, one of the regular faces of El Hormiguero, appeared with a transistor. A device that kept the team informed while preparing Monday's program and which Juan del Val once mocked.

The panelist, aware of his mistake, went further. "I recommend to everyone something I'm going to do tomorrow, go buy a transistor with lots of batteries, just in case," he added.

Juan del Val Admitted His Mistake and Encouraged People to Follow His Example

Juan del Val wanted to make it clear that there are times when one thinks that "nothing is ever going to happen." Even so, he made it clear that he is not thinking that the end of the world is coming. What he did express is the need to be cautious, especially considering the number of things that are happening lately and "that are absolutely unexpected."

The truth is that no one could have predicted what Spain experienced this Monday, April 28, after the massive blackout that left the entire peninsula without power. A day of uncertainty in which other well-known faces shared their bewilderment over what happened. This is why Juan del Val, after experiencing it firsthand, understood that he was wrong when he questioned the emergency kit recommended by the European Union.

| Atresmedia

El Hormiguero urgently summoned its regular collaborators to hold a special discussion in which they commented on the latest news about the electrical blackout recorded in Spain. An event never before seen in our country and which became the topic of Pablo Motos's speech on his show. "We are more fragile than we think," the Valencian host concluded as a reflection.