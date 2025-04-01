José Ortega Cano Reappears and Many Are Astonished by His Confession: 'I Feel Very...'

After some time away from the media spotlight, José Ortega Cano has reappeared before the media. A moment in which he left more than one person speechless with his latest confession: "I feel very comfortable, I feel very happy."

It has been five months since the last accident suffered by this well-known former bullfighter. On October 1, Gloria Camila's father fell at one of the Madrid Metro stations, which is why he was taken to the Infanta Sofía hospital.

After a thorough check-up, the doctors informed José Ortega Cano's family that he had fractured his humerus, although, fortunately, he did not have to undergo surgery.

During the following months, concern for the bullfighter's health did not cease, while he focused entirely on his recovery. However, as the weeks went by, he gradually resumed his previous life.

Now, José Ortega Cano has reappeared in Madrid fully recovered and has done so to attend a very special event. This Monday, March 31, he attended the well-known charity concert that Father Ángel organizes every year at the San Antón church to celebrate his birthday.

However, it was after this event that José Ortega Cano surprised more than one person with the unexpected confession he shared with a team from Europa Press.

As expected, José Ortega Cano had no problem attending to the media who had gathered there. With a cheerful and enthusiastic attitude, the bullfighter assured that he is going through a good moment in his life.

However, he also clarified that, for now, love is not among his plans: "I feel very comfortable, I feel very happy. I do a lot of sports and enjoy a lot with my children and my friends. With everything."

An evening that José Ortega Cano had the opportunity to enjoy with one of his greatest pillars: Mari Carmen Ortega. Very proud, the bullfighter's sister did not hesitate to capture some moments of his performance on stage with her mobile phone.

Joined by the artist Glenda Gaby, the former bullfighter was encouraged to take the stage to perform some of the most emblematic songs from the musical scene of our country.

After finishing their fun performance, the singer confessed that they hadn't had the opportunity to rehearse together, but that they both did it for a good cause. A moment in which she took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to José Ortega Cano:

"I have found a gem, in addition to a great bullfighter, a humble, simple person, a true man. I appreciate that about you, having shared beautiful moments with you, and now we can go all over Spain to do a tour."