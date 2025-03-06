Joaquín Sánchez, About His Marriage to Susana Saborido: 'I Think I Have a...'

After days of being the center of attention, Joaquín Sánchez has returned to the small screen with a new installment of his docu-reality show. In this episode, he speaks candidly about his marriage to Susana Saborido: "I think I have a very beautiful and loving family."

Just over a week ago, all alarms went off around this well-known former player. All because of the leak of some racy conversations he had with influencer Claudia Bavel.

| Mediaset, Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

Since then, and despite his marriage to Susana Saborido seeming very solid and stable, more details about his alleged infidelities have come to light. So much so that even his brother-in-law has spoken about the issue on the set of ¡De Viernes!.

Now, with this controversy at its peak, Joaquín Sánchez and his family have returned to Antena 3 with a new and revealing episode of El Capitán en América.

However, despite his unbelievable journey through the United States, this time, what has attracted the most attention are the athlete's statements related to his marriage.

| Atresmedia

This Wednesday's episode, March 5, began with a revealing confession from Joaquín Sánchez. A team member asked him, "What have been your greatest successes so far," a question that Susana Saborido's husband quickly answered:

"Like everything in life, I think in the end the most important thing is family. I think I have a very beautiful, very loving family, and I think we share many things. In that, I have indeed succeeded."

Joaquín Sánchez Speaks Clearly About His Marriage to Susana Saborido: "I Think I Have a Very Beautiful Family"

After assuring that his greatest success in life is the family he has formed with Susana Saborido, Joaquín Sánchez has taken it a step further. The athlete has not hesitated to share what his major mistakes have been.

| Instagram, @susanayj7

"I've made many mistakes. Life is also about that. About making mistakes and moving forward," the former Betis forward assured, emphatically, before the entire Antena 3 audience.

Words that, in light of recent events, make more sense than ever. However, it seems that neither Joaquín Sánchez nor Susana Saborido are willing to let anyone interfere in their marriage.

So much so that, despite all the testimonies and evidence that have come to light in recent days, both have shown themselves stronger and more united than ever.