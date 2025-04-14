Joaquín Prat Leaks the Name of the 'Survivors' Winner and Everyone Is Knocked Out

Survivors 2025 premiered just over a month ago, keeping the audience very alert to the evolution of the participants' coexistence issues. Throughout these first weeks, many questions related to the Telecinco reality show are being addressed in different programs of the network. Joaquín Prat, host of Vamos a Ver, hinted this Thursday that, according to him, Montoya's girlfriend could reach the final of the contest.

"Anita could be a clear finalist," Joaquín suggested after hearing Alejandra Rubio's arguments in favor of the Catalan.

Joaquín Prat Argues That Anita Could Be the Winner of Survivors

Terelu Campos's daughter explained the reasons why she believed Anita should be saved. "She is the best contestant we have in this edition. She has proven to be a survivor in every sense of the word," began José María Almoguera's cousin.

She then recalled that Montoya's ex has been declared the winner in numerous challenges and is also unique in creating "memorable moments."

Before ending her intervention, Carlo Costanzia's girlfriend also wanted to remind the public to keep an eye on how Anita and Montoya's relationship progresses.

It seems that all these arguments were more than enough to convince Joaquín Prat, who quickly endorsed his colleague's words. "She can be a potential winner," the host pointed out, making it clear who he believes will achieve victory.

Following the line of other reality shows, the communicator doesn't avoid sharing his thoughts on the contestants of Survivors. So far, Prat has provided different perspectives on the most prominent storyline taking place in Honduras.

Joaquín Prat Warns About What Anita Might Experience in Survivors

Joaquín Prat assured that Montoya carried the burden of his ex being in Survivors. A circumstance that causes all the videos of the Sevillian to be related to her and not to him individually for his progress.

Even so, the journalist argues that the Catalan's attitude is very positive. According to him, Williams is one of the best in the challenges and is also capable of standing up in confrontations related to living with her companions.

Despite this, the Dane warned of the only reason that could cause Anita's stay in Honduras to take a turn. "I think the only thing that can ruin her contest is her relationship with Montoya," Joaquín pointed out. It is clear that we will have to wait a little longer to see how the ex-couple's bond progresses and if this influences the contestants in one way or another.