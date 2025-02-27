Ivonne Reyes Reveals Who the Father of Her Son, Alejandro Reyes, Is: 'here I Leave You...'

Ivonne Reyes has returned to her Instagram profile with a new and revealing post. Tired of the war she has been waging with Pepe Navarro for more than 20 years, the model has revealed who Alejandro Reyes's father is: "Here I leave you two paragraphs".

This Wednesday, February 26, Ivonne has made a bold move following Pepe's latest statements. All to prove, once and for all, Alejandro's paternity.

Ivonne Reyes has had no problem sharing with her more than 168,000 Instagram followers "two paragraphs from the Court of First Instance number 37 of Madrid". This document was issued on June 28, 2010.

In them, it can be clearly read what the ruling of said body was in relation to the paternity lawsuit that Ivonne filed years ago against Pepe Navarro.

So much so that, after analyzing the communicator's biological remains, it was concluded that he was the biological father of Alejandro Reyes. This is a matter that Ivonne Reyes now wants to settle with her latest Instagram post.

Ivonne Reyes Reveals on Social Media the Identity of Alejandro Reyes's Father

Through this post, Ivonne Reyes has not only once again proven Alejandro Reyes's paternity. She has also taken the opportunity to send a clear message to all the media in our country.

"To the media professionals, here I leave you two paragraphs from the Court of First Instance number 37 of Madrid. As of June 28, 2010," the model began explaining.

Ivonne Reyes wanted to make it very clear that "every time you publish something about our son, the word 'alleged' has no place". This is because, in this document, there is proof that Pepe Navarro is the "biological father" of Alejandro Reyes.

However, far from leaving her criticisms of the media there, the television collaborator wanted to dedicate one last and blunt reproach to them: "Thank you for your professionalism".

Moreover, as if that were not enough, Ivonne Reyes has highlighted one of the essential parts of the judge's ruling. In it, the magistrate's decision can be clearly read:

"Upholding the lawsuit filed by Ivonne Dayanna Reyes Torres against José Navarro Prieto: I declare that José Navarro Prieto is the biological father of the minor Alejandro Reyes Torres".