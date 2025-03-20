Isabel Pantoja's Condition Raises Alarms: Hospitalized and Without Her Children

Once again, Isabel Pantoja's health is worrying her followers. The singer has been urgently admitted to a hospital in Madrid. The news was exclusively reported by journalist Antonio Rossi on Vamos a ver.

"At the beginning of the week, they saw something wasn't right," Rossi explained. The doctors made the decision to admit her immediately. Isabel Pantoja remains in the hospital under observation.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Mediaset

What is most surprising is her solitude at this time. She hasn't received a visit or a call from her children, Kiko Rivera and Chabelita. The relationship between them remains broken, and there doesn't seem to be any reconciliation.

Isabel's situation is very serious, she has a problem and is practically alone. She only trusts her brother Agustín, who also doesn't speak with Kiko Rivera or Chabelita.

This isn't the first time the artist has suffered a health problem. A year ago, she had to cancel several concerts of her tour. At that time, she explained it was due to "health problems."

Isabel Pantoja, Focused on Her Music

This admission coincides with a key moment in her career. Just two weeks ago, Pantoja was celebrating great news. After months of uncertainty, she signed a desired contract.

The singer will work with Mediacrest on a new project. It is a documentary series and a fiction about her life. The production will seek to show her story in a close and personal way.

| Europa Press

Francisco Pou, CEO of Mediacrest, highlighted the project's significance. "Being able to work with Isabel Pantoja is a gift," he stated. He believes her story deserves a high-quality production.

Meanwhile, the concern for her health condition continues to grow. No specific details about her progress are known. Her followers are hoping for good news in the coming days.

The absence of her children at this critical moment remains a delicate issue. The family relationship has been fractured for some time. Isabel Pantoja faces this situation without the support of her closest family.