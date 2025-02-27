Carmen Borrego Says What Many Keep Quiet About Anabel Pantoja: 'she Has Always Wanted...'

Carmen Borrego has been one of the last to speak out about the events Anabel Pantoja is experiencing. The Vamos a Ver collaborator referred to Isabel Pantoja's niece's decision to live far from the Peninsula. "Anabel has always wanted to be in the Canary Islands, she thought it was an oasis because there was no press," Terelu Campos's sister stated.

With these words, the panelist implied that Pantoja's intention was to find the tranquility she didn't have in Seville. Sandra Aladro, Carmen Borrego's colleague on the aforementioned Telecinco show, clarified her colleague's contribution: "Journalists go where there is news."

It was in 2018 when Anabel Pantoja met Omar Sánchez at a nightclub in Gran Canaria. After starting a virtual relationship, a year later, Anabel Pantoja moved to the Canary Islands, where they both spent the lockdown together.

Carmen Borrego Clarifies Why Anabel Pantoja Moved to the Canary Islands

Then the influencer shared on social media a post that revealed her feelings. Anabel explained what she was leaving behind with this step forward: "my city, my people, my neighborhood and everything I lived until I was 33 years old."

Even so, she expressed a wish: "I hope I can enjoy it here just as much. I don't want to look back and see Seville because it makes a lump in my throat. I say see you later and we'll see each other soon."

At that time, she couldn't imagine that she would marry the Canarian windsurfer and even less that months after the wedding their bond would break. Afterwards, Anabel had a romance that lasted a year with Yulen Pereira which ended in March 2023.

Meanwhile, the daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja decided to keep her residence on the islands. A stance she maintained when she started with her current partner, David Rodríguez. Anabel has shown many times how happy she feels in her home in Arguineguín, the place she has chosen to start a family.

Anabel Pantoja Sought to Keep the Press Away in the Canary Islands

'Villa Panto,' as she herself calls her home, is a modern minimalist design chalet with sea views, a pool and a large terrace. A space where the influencer sought to enjoy the exclusivity and tranquility that characterizes the place.

However, Anabel has seen how the latest events in her life have led to something she didn't expect. Her daughter's admission and the subsequent news of the ongoing judicial investigation have caused the influencer to have the press at her doorstep.

An uncomfortable situation that Anabel has been forced to live with and that everything indicates will continue for the coming months.