Incredible What Happened with Gonzalo Miró and Mariló Montero on 'Espejo Público'

Gonzalo Miró and Mariló Montero have stirred up the set of Espejo Público with the latest conflict they have starred in live. Both collaborators have engaged in a heated discussion over one of the day's most prominent topics.

This morning, the Antena 3 program dedicated part of its broadcast to discussing all the latest developments related to Pedro Sánchez's brother. As has emerged in recent hours, the judge has once again summoned David Sánchez to testify as a suspect.

This procedure will take place on April 25, considering that he may be involved in two new possible crimes of influence peddling and malfeasance.

As expected, this news has not gone unnoticed among the collaborators of Espejo Público. However, despite everyone sharing their different points of view, Gonzalo Miró and Mariló Montero have managed to become the center of attention.

Both communicators have engaged in a heated discussion for and against David Sánchez. So much so that, while the journalist has condemned the alleged "influence peddling" carried out by the Prime Minister, her colleague has done everything possible to defend him.

Gonzalo Miró and Mariló Montero Clash During the Latest Broadcast of Espejo Público: "I Know It Hurts You a Lot"

Mariló Montero didn't hesitate to question "cronyism in politics" in general. However, she quickly focused on the case of Pedro Sánchez's brother.

"Speaking of this. It's influence peddling, Gonzalo Miró, and this is prohibited.[…]I know it hurts you a lot and that you're going to look for arguments to defend him," she told her colleague.

As expected, Gonzalo Miró quickly reminded her that the current problem of David Sánchez has nothing to do with the Prime Minister. "But he wasn't Prime Minister," he reminded her, visibly annoyed.

However, far from giving in, Mariló Montero again emphasized that it is "influence peddling." "He places the husband, the brother, the wife," she added.

At this point, seeing that Gonzalo Miró was unable to convince the communicator, Iñaki decided to join the discussion to help his colleague on set:

"Whose brother? He wasn't Prime Minister when[the conflict]arose. At that time, he was a man of Susana Díaz, let's never forget this. What you're talking about from 2022-2024 is a different case that has nothing to do with... Pedro Sánchez has nothing to do with it."

Additionally, Iñaki wanted to make it clear that, "in any case, it's influence peddling by the brother." "Pedro Sánchez, so far, has no connection with this case," he clarified.

Finally, in an attempt to bolster their arguments, both Gonzalo Miró and Iñaki brought up the topic of Isabel Ayuso and the pandemic masks, thus mentioning the former PP leader, Pablo Casado.

"But if it's morally acceptable to hire, while... What did Pablo Casado say? With your sister's administration... That was said by the leader of the People's Party himself," Gonzalo assured. "And they fired him precisely for that," Mariló Montero concluded.