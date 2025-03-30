Incredible What Happened with Rosa and Manu from 'Pasapalabra': 'Wait, I'm Getting Emotional'

Rosa and Manu, contestants on Pasapalabra, starred in a memorable moment a few days ago. It was the Galician who guessed the song playing on the first try when she decided to sing it. Then Roberto Leal said some words that made Manu react: "Wait, I'm getting emotional," the Madrilenian remarked.

It was right after Rosa was encouraged to perform Me enamora, the song by Juanes that was playing, when the host took the floor. "The day we make a summary of the most epic moments of the show, one will be your first-time correct answers, because I think there have been one or two," Leal stated.

| Antena 3

Then Manu interrupted the Andalusian to jokingly express his emotion. He even brought his hand to his eye after Roberto Leal motivated them to face the challenge. "After the darkest moment of the night, dawn always comes," the host concluded.

Rosa and Manu Star in a Moment Roberto Leal Didn't Expect

The duel last Wednesday in 'El Rosco' was tied until the last moment, although Rosa was ultimately the winner.

The truth is that the pair of Pasapalabra participants are generating a lot of buzz. The Madrilenian has been on air for over 200 episodes, and the Galician is on her way to a hundred. With so many roscos behind them, many wonder when one of them will take the jackpot.

While it is a question, at least for now without an answer, the truth is that the show's followers enjoy their presence.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

Rosa joined Pasapalabra a few months ago, when Manu was already one of the strongest contestants on the show. Even so, both are determined to take the final jackpot, something that, for the moment, hasn't happened.

Rosa and Manu are the fourth pair with the most roscos played in the history of Pasapalabra. The Galician and the Madrilenian have shown the good relationship and harmony between them. Although they have the same goal, they are capable of recognizing the effort each one makes.

Rosa Had No Hesitation in Acknowledging What She Feels for Her Partner

The chemistry between both contestants transcends the small screen. A few weeks ago, it was Roberto Leal who was full of praise for Manu, whom he described as "a simple and humble person."

Then Rosa, despite being his rival and with whom she has had the most duels, highlighted that Manu "has a very cool head." Something that allows him to "keep calm very well, make very good decisions," the contestant pointed out.

| Atresmedia

Finally, the woman from Coruña admitted what she thinks about having Manu as a partner. "I feel very comfortable with him playing and also off-camera, we get along very well." A statement with which Rosa confirmed the chemistry she has with the Madrilenian.