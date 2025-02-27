Important Announcement From Sandra Barneda in 'la Isla De Las Tentaciones': 'it's Time'

Sandra Barneda has returned to Villa Playa with an important announcement for the protagonists of the eighth edition of La Isla de las Tentaciones. "It's time to say goodbye to your favorite singles," the host can be heard saying in the preview of the next episode.

This Wednesday, February 26, the reality show has returned to Telecinco's line-up with a new episode full of tension. As we have seen, the four guys have had the opportunity to come face to face with the tempters of their respective partners.

| Mediaset

However, this historic episode of La Isla de las Tentaciones is about to come to an end, news that the network has already communicated through the preview of its next broadcast. In addition to announcing the girls' bonfire with their boyfriends' tempters, we have seen Sandra Barneda issue an important announcement.

In this preview, it has already been noted that only eight people remained in Villa Playa: Anita, Alba, Bayan, Sthefany and their respective tempters. However, what has caught the most attention has been the important message from the host.

| Mediaset

As Sandra Barneda has assured them, La Isla de las Tentaciones "is coming to an end." This is why the girls had to do something very painful for them: say goodbye to the singles.

Sandra Barneda Informs the Girls of La Isla de las Tentaciones of News

According to what we have seen in the preview of the next episode of La Isla de las Tentaciones, Sandra Barneda unexpectedly bursts into Villa Playa. She does so to inform the girls of something very important.

| Mediaset

"I have to inform you that La Isla de las Tentaciones is coming to an end. It's time to say goodbye to your favorite singles," the host assures, in front of the alert and worried gaze of Anita, Alba, Bayan, and Sthefany.

Next, Sandra Barneda asked the singles to leave the villa to be alone with the protagonists of the eighth edition of La Isla de las Tentaciones. She took this moment to give them an important reminder:

"You already know that seeing them again or not will depend solely on your decision. At the final bonfire, you will have to answer the big question: How do you want to leave La Isla de las Tentaciones?"