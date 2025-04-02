Hard Blow for Jesús Vázquez and His Husband, Roberto Cortés: The Worst Is Confirmed

The host Jesús Vázquez has experienced one of the most painful moments of his life after the tragic loss of his great childhood friend, the mountaineer Carlos Suárez. The sad news has shocked Roberto Cortés and his husband Jesús Vázquez, who hasn't hesitated to share his grief through his social media for his followers. "We lost a great one," he wrote with deep sadness, after confessing that: "We were like brothers."

Carlos Suárez, 52 years old, has died in a tragic accident while participating in the filming of the movie La fiera. It was a tribute to three great friends who also lost their lives in similar circumstances: Manolo Chana, Álvaro Bultó, and Darío Barrio.

During the recording, Suárez performed a jump from a hot air balloon, but his parachute didn't open. Neither did the emergency one, which should have deployed automatically.

First Words from Jesús Vázquez After Losing His Friend

The accident occurred at 9:15 a.m. this Tuesday in the area of the aerodrome of La Villa de Don Fadrique, in Toledo. After the rest of the participants landed, the security teams noticed Suárez's absence.

Shortly after, he was found lifeless. Agents of the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Villacañas station, and a mobile ICU went to the scene, but nothing could be done to save his life.

Jesús Vázquez has been completely devastated by the loss of his friend. On his social media, he shared a photograph of the mountaineer in action, doing what he loved most. "We were childhood neighbors and were almost like brothers," he confessed with deep pain.

Roberto Cortés Remains Silent in Response to Jesús Vázquez's Words

The bond between them has been special since childhood, and Jesús wanted to remember it with an emotional message. "There wasn't a cleaner smile than yours. Nor a soul," he wrote alongside an Instagram story, thus paying a final tribute.

The world of adventure sports has also been shocked by the tragedy. The responsible entities have assured that all maneuvers were carried out under the strict safety measures required by the activity. However, the reasons why both parachutes failed remain a mystery.

Jesús Vázquez wanted to say goodbye to his friend with a message that reflects his deep love and respect. "Goodbye, Carlos," he wrote, remembering someone who has been an essential part of his life. Suárez's loss leaves an irreparable void in his heart and in that of his partner, who also knew the young man, although Roberto Cortés has preferred to remain silent.