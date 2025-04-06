Belén Rodríguez, Telecinco Collaborator, Confirms Her Best News: 'I'm Coming Back to…'

Belén Rodríguez has shared one of the most desired news by her followers. The Telecinco collaborator, who had to step away from television five months ago due to throat cancer, has confirmed that she is recovering. Belén Rodríguez is gradually resuming her life and has now made a decision that has made her very happy because she has confessed that: "I'm returning to my life".

Through her social media, Belén Rodríguez has been showing the process of her fight against the disease. Her battle has been tough, marked by chemotherapy and the changes it has caused in her body. However, the collaborator has always maintained a positive attitude and great strength.

Now, after finishing the treatment, she has decided to take a step that has filled her with joy: she has dyed her hair again. She wanted to show it to her followers who are happy for her decision and the great change she has undergone.

Belén Rodríguez Shows She Is More and More Ready to Return to Telecinco

"In this video, I show you my kilometers of gray hair, the process to cover them, and the result," Belén explained on her social media. For her, this gesture goes beyond aesthetics. It represents a symbol of her return to normalcy.

The television star has shared how these months of struggle have been: "I haven't been able to dye my hair for three months due to the treatments I've undergone. I also haven't been able to do other things. Little by little, I'm returning to my life, and I didn't imagine I would feel so dizzy," she confessed emotionally.

Belén Rodríguez's Followers, Telecinco Collaborator, Are Very Happy for Her Good News

Her message has been received with enormous joy by her followers. Many have highlighted Belén's bravery and the inspiration she represents for those going through similar situations. "It's been five months since I had to stop and radically change my life, now everything is starting again," she concluded in her statement.

Belén's return to her routine is great news for all who have supported her during her illness. Although she still has a way to go, her positive attitude and her desire to regain her life are evident.

Little by little, she is starting to feel like herself again. Her followers, delighted, celebrate with her every small step toward full recovery.