Great happiness: they announce the long-awaited news about Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott

Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott are at the center of an anticipated news story after their relationship came to light. The grandson of the emeritus king and his girlfriend have been dating for a little over two years. It has now been confirmed the excellent relationship Johanna, who studies Medicine, maintains with Irene, Pablo's sister.

The young woman, who met Felipe VI's nephew when they both studied at the Lycée Français, always attends the handball matches in which the player participates whenever she can. It is precisely there, in the stands, where the excellent relationship between Johanna and Irene Urdangarin has been observed.

Zott has shared laughs and confidences with her sister-in-law while they remain alert to Pablo's plays. They are two young women who are close in age and share tastes and hobbies, and even have a similar style in dressing.

Johanna Zott and Irene Urdangarin have become inseparable

But the young woman has also shared good moments with Infanta Cristina during the aforementioned sports events. Zott is perfectly integrated into her boyfriend's family, just as Pablo is with his girlfriend's parents and sisters.

Proof of the good rapport between Johanna and the relatives of her partner is that she was one of the guests at the emeritus king's birthday party. The young woman flew a few weeks ago to Abu Dhabi, where King Juan Carlos celebrated his 86th birthday.

Olympia Beracasa, Miguel Urdangarin's partner, and Juan Urquijo, Irene's boyfriend, also attended. An occasion where the youngest daughter of the former Dukes of Palma exuded glamour alongside her sisters-in-law.

Johanna Zott, who is doing an internship at a Catalan hospital, is passionate about sports. Specifically volleyball, and she has been part of the Voley Esplugues team, in the Senior B category.

Irene Urdangarin has found in Johanna the sister she never had

Of German origin, her father, Christoph Zott, is a valued professor who heads the Entrepreneurship Department at the IESE business school. And her mother, Elena Sophie Zott, is a doctor.

The Zott family lives in a single-family house with a garden and pool located in Esplugues de Llobregat. A place that since he started his relationship with the young woman Pablo Urdangarin also frequents, showing that he has a very cordial relationship with his girlfriend's family. In fact, it was reported a few months ago that Pablo has stayed overnight several times at his girlfriend's house.

It is clear that the Zott family, parents of four girls, have welcomed the handball player as "the son they never had." Similarly, it seems that Irene Urdangarin has found in Pablo's girlfriend the sister and confidante she never had, as she has three brothers.