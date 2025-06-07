Goodbye to Álvaro Muñoz Escassi on 'Supervivientes': the saddest news has been confirmed

Coexistence on Supervivientes reached a critical point with Álvaro Muñoz Escassi at the center of the controversy. After several weeks of tension, the horseman openly expressed his frustration with the dynamics of the competition. Finally, it was confirmed that his continued participation in the show is in serious jeopardy.

During those days, Álvaro reported that the situation on the island was unsustainable due to Anita and Montoya's attitudes. He accused them of not cooperating with survival tasks and of displaying disrespectful behavior. This situation split the group into two irreconcilable factions.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

The conflict that erupted originated from the clear lack of commitment from some contestants. On one side was the pair formed by Anita and Montoya; on the other, the rest of the participants, who were tired of the imbalance in responsibilities. The tension increased until coexistence became nearly impossible.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi breaks his silence and makes serious accusations about what happened on the island

Álvaro said that what sparked the conflict was the refusal to change the distribution of tasks, despite the obvious exhaustion of his teammate, Pelayo. This disagreement led to disrespect and behaviors that Escassi described as violent, although he claimed that these images weren't shown on television. This way, he cast doubt on both the transparency of the competition and the way it was being managed.

Amid this growing tension, the horseman admitted that he didn't know how to handle the situation and expressed great disappointment. He stated that, although he values the format as a great show, he would rather stay out of the conflict. With his words, he left open the possibility of leaving Supervivientes 2025 for good.

| Mediaset

The most delicate moment came when Álvaro recounted an episode of verbal aggression between Montoya and Anita, which he described as concerning. Borja González and Makoke supported Álvaro, confirming that they also witnessed these events. Although the production denied any violent act, his words had a major impact.

Escassi's words cast doubt on what happens behind the scenes, what hasn't been seen?

The horseman recalled that the signed contract includes clauses of respect and clear boundaries, which, according to him, haven't been respected. If all the recordings were broadcast, he claims, the truth would be proven. This has called the organization into question and caused doubts about the direction of the reality show.

In response to the accusations, Sandra Barneda clarified that there was no physical violence, only harsh words. Nevertheless, Álvaro reported possible censorship and the concealment of key footage, which further intensified the controversy in the Palapa. These statements contributed to making the atmosphere especially tense.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Now, all eyes are on the organization and their ability to manage a crisis that has gone beyond the limits of a television game. Doubts about transparency, coexistence, and the future of several contestants remain unsolved. Meanwhile, the possible definitive farewell of Álvaro Muñoz Escassi marks a turning point in this controversy-filled edition.