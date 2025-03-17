Logo e-notícies EN
Doña Sofía's Gesture During Her Latest Event in Madrid That Has Put an End to the Rumors

Queen Sofía has presided over an event in Madrid where she made a gesture that put an end to the rumors about her health

Cristo Fernández

Queen Sofía has once again made clear her commitment to the Crown. This Monday, the mother of Felipe VI reappeared at the Casa de Vacas Cultural Center, within the Buen Retiro Park in Madrid. Queen Sofía presided over the event in which she presented the 60th edition of the "Queen Sofía Prize for Painting and Sculpture."

The ceremony was organized by the Spanish Association of Painters and Sculptors in collaboration with Google. In short, it was an event of great significance for Queen Sofía. She became the main protagonist of the occasion.

Two people walking together in an outdoor setting with green bushes in the background.
Queen Sofía Presents the "Queen Sofía Award for Painting and Sculpture" | Europapress

Doña Sofía presented the prestigious award and visited the exhibition of this call. The exhibition brought together the works of 67 selected artists, including 43 painters and 24 sculptors.

Queen Sofía Becomes the Protagonist of Her Latest Event in Madrid

For this, Queen Sofía met with José Luis Martínez-Almeida. Together they presided over the event in which the official award was presented.

During her visit to the Buen Retiro Park, she had the opportunity to tour the exhibition and enjoy the presented works. She showed great interest in every detail and conversed with some of the artists.

A group of people walking together in an outdoor setting, with trees and a stone railing in the background.
Queen Sofía has met with José Luis Martínez-Almeida | Europapress

Doña Sofía didn't miss any detail of what happened around her. She appeared alert, smiling, and comfortable. During the tour, she observed some of the exhibited sculptures and paintings with special interest.

One of the most commented moments of the day was her way of moving around the venue. The mother of King Felipe paid attention to the ground while walking. Even when going down the stairs, she demonstrated security and firmness in every step.

Doña Sofía's Gesture That Settled All Rumors

A few days ago, during the European Union Prize ceremony, Doña Sofía needed help from her security team to go down some stairs. However, on this occasion, she wanted to show that she is well. She went down the stairs without help, with firm and determined steps.

A group of formally dressed people walks outdoors next to a car.
Queen Sofía hasn't missed a single detail of every step she has taken | Europapress

This gesture has been interpreted as a clear response to the rumors about her supposed mobility issues. With this action, Doña Sofía made it clear that she is still in great shape. It was a demonstration of her strength and determination.

Thus, Queen Sofía has closed any speculation about her health status. Her presence and attitude have reaffirmed her commitment to the Crown and Spanish culture. A special day in which she excelled once again.

