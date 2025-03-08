First Words from Carlo Costanzia After Terelu Campos's Departure: 'She's a...'

The arrival of Terelu Campos to Survivors 2025 has caused a huge media stir. Against all odds, the host jumped from the helicopter, starting her adventure in the Cayos Cochinos. Amid this expectation, Carlo Costanzia, boyfriend of her daughter Alejandra Rubio, has spoken for the first time about the matter.

"It's an experience that can teach her a lot," he stated. Although her stay in Honduras will be temporary, unless she surpasses the record of her sister Carmen Borrego, the debate about her participation is already on the table. Will Terelu be able to survive in such a hostile environment?

First Words from Carlo Costanzia After Terelu Campos's Departure

Terelu Campos made her debut in Survivors 2025 this Thursday and did so in a surprising way: jumping from the helicopter without hesitation. Despite many doubting she was capable, the woman from Málaga showed determination by diving into the sea like the rest of her companions. Her arrival as one of the ghosts of the future promises to give much to talk about in the coming days.

Since her participation was announced, numerous questions have arisen about her performance on the island. The shadow of her sister Carmen Borrego, who left the contest after 21 days, looms over her. If Terelu manages to surpass that time, she could become an official contestant.

In this context, Carlo Costanzia, partner of Alejandra Rubio, has broken his silence about his mother-in-law's participation in the reality show. In statements to Europa Press, the actor has made his position clear.

"Very well, I think it's great. In the end, it's an experience that I think is a super experience. I've always said it, beyond the format this has, it's an experience that can teach her a lot," he confessed.

With these words, Costanzia seems to want to highlight the learning that this extreme adventure can mean for Terelu. In recent months, he himself had repeatedly denied his signing in the reality show, while his partner, Alejandra Rubio, has preferred to stay out of the comments.

Carlo Costanzia's Wish for Terelu Campos

But Carlo has not only shared his opinion about Terelu's participation, but he has also made a request. "May it go great and, I don't know, may she win, if she has to win or, well, but may she not have a hard time, please, may she not have a hard time. Or as far as possible, may she not have such a hard time, may she come back soon," he said.

Although Carlo Costanzia has shown his support for Terelu's decision, he has also hinted at some concern. These words suggest that, beyond the spectacle, the young man prioritizes his mother-in-law's well-being above all.

The Secrecy About Terelu Campos's Health

One of the major concerns about Terelu's stay in Honduras is her health issues. However, when asked about it, Carlo Costanzia has avoided making statements. "I don't know, ask her, I understand not. I understand she's very calm and that's it," he replied briefly.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

For now, neither Alejandra Rubio nor her aunt Carmen Borrego have shown much confidence in Terelu's survival skills. In fact, both doubted she could jump from the helicopter. However, the host has shown that she is willing to surprise.

The participation of Terelu Campos in Survivors 2025 has given much to talk about, and Carlo Costanzia's statements have revealed his stance. While his mother-in-law struggles to adapt to the Cayos Cochinos, the actor has expressed his wish that the experience brings her something positive. Will Terelu withstand the challenges, or will her stay in Honduras be shorter than expected?