The Exclusive of José María Almoguera and María 'La Jerezana' That No One Had Suspected

José María Almoguera and María "La Jerezana" have returned to social media to share the exclusive news that no one had suspected. Through several posts, the couple has revealed that their love story continues after their time on GH Dúo.

Although he always remained in a discreet background, a few months ago, José María stepped forward to confirm his separation from Paola Olmedo. News that he shared with the magazine Semana.

| Mediaset

Since then, José María Almoguera's public exposure has increased considerably. So much so that he has even dared to participate in one of Telecinco's reality shows, a program where he began his relationship with María "La Jerezana".

After leaving the format, there have been several occasions when they have been seen together. One of them was during the last interview of María Teresa Campos's grandson on Fiesta.

Now, although many believed that this story would not have a future, everything indicates that the couple is going through their best stage. Proof of this are the latest posts that José María Almoguera has shared on his Instagram profile.

José María Almoguera and María "La Jerezana" Reveal an Unexpected Exclusive on Social Media

In the last few hours, both José María Almoguera and María "La Jerezana" have been exchanging messages through social media. However, what has caught the most attention are the posts that Carmen Borrego's son has reposted.

As a result of his time in the house of Guadalix de la Sierra, the young man's popularity has increased considerably. So much so that, since then, several fan accounts have been created in his favor.

| Instagram, @jose_m_almoguera

One of these profiles has published an image of José María Almoguera and María "La Jerezana" sleeping during their participation in GH Dúo. An image they used to wish the entire community good night.

However, what no one expected is that Carmen Borrego's son would use this same snapshot to send a message to his current romantic partner.

| Instagram, @jose_m_almoguera

Without thinking twice, José María Almoguera posted this photo in the stories of his own Instagram profile and, alongside it, the following message: "I wish I were like this now."

But this has not been the only post the young man has shared on social media. Additionally, the newly minted television collaborator has proudly reposted a collage made by his followers.

In it, he and María "La Jerezana" can be seen riding motorcycles, vehicles for which José María Almoguera has a great passion. "The right person will join you on all your paths," his followers have written.

As expected, María and José María have shared this image on their respective Instagram profiles, thus validating this statement.