Everyone Is Shocked by What Mar Flores Has Said About Terelu Campos: 'She's a…'

Mar Flores surprised everyone today. Nobody expected her to speak in the terms she did about Terelu Campos, her son Carlo Costanzia's mother-in-law.

The model and actress made an exception to her rule of not publicly referring to the young man's in-laws. Specifically, she took this step to praise the presenter for how she faced the cancer she suffered from. Thus, after stating that "it's a disease that must be fought," she praised her courage by saying: "It's admirable."

| Europa Press

Mar Flores Surprises by Breaking Silence About Terelu Campos

Since it came to light that Carlo Costanzia and Alejandra Rubio were a couple, Mar Flores has adhered to the principle of not speaking about her daughter-in-law's family. This has fueled rumors suggesting that there wasn't precisely good harmony between her and her co-mother-in-law, Terelu Campos.

However, today she broke that rule and referred to the former Survivors participant. She did so in the context of the XIII Race Against Cancer. A race held today in Madrid, in which she participated with her offspring.

When approached by Europa Press and asked about her courage in overcoming that condition, Mar surprised by responding candidly. She said: "Of course it's admirable, my goodness. You need to have strength and courage to do that."

"It's just that human beings, when we're faced with things, we ultimately realize that we're strong deep down. We must fight against all this," she added.

These words amazed everyone because, for once, Flores spoke about Terelu. Moreover, she acknowledged her great strength in facing the aforementioned health issue she had.

Mar Flores's Commitment to the Fight Against Cancer, Which Terelu Campos Suffered From

The XIII Race in Motion Against Cancer brought together thousands of participants on Paseo de la Castellana, aiming to raise funds for cancer research. Mar Flores attended with her children, showing her commitment to the cause and the importance of family unity in charitable events.​

Regarding the importance of getting involved in the fight against this scourge, she emphasized: "Cancer is something that affects us all closely. It's a disease that must be fought, and we're here today to do it. What better way than by doing sports and, in this case, all as a family."

These statements highlighted the importance of solidarity. Also of community support in the battle against this disease.

The participation of figures like Mar Flores in charitable events helps raise awareness and sensitize society about the importance of research and support for those affected by cancer. Her recognition of Terelu Campos also reflects the ability to set aside personal differences for greater causes.​

In summary, the recent intervention of Carlo Costanzia's mother stood out for breaking her silence regarding her co-mother-in-law. Also for reinforcing the message of unity and joint struggle against that mentioned condition. Her example invites reflection on the relevance of empathy and mutual support in difficult times.