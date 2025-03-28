'Espejo Público' Surprises Everyone With the Latest Update on Anabel Pantoja's Case

Espejo Público has echoed one of Anabel Pantoja's latest moves. Specifically, it was Gema López who reported the significant argument that Isabel Pantoja's niece and her partner had at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria airport. A major disagreement after which they both went their separate ways.

After this incident, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez took a flight accompanied by their daughter heading to Seville. Upon their arrival in the Andalusian capital, they were both seen serious and distant. Some witnesses have even claimed that they didn't exchange a single word throughout the entire flight.

The aforementioned Antena 3 program provided more details that could shed light on what might be happening with Bernardo Pantoja's daughter and her boyfriend. Apparently, Anabel wouldn't like to stay with the girl in the Canary Islands on the days David works in Córdoba.

Espejo Público Confirms the Controversial Moment Starring Anabel Pantoja

The celebrity photographer Raúl García, a collaborator of Espejo Público, clarified these words. "She doesn't like to stay alone, or she doesn't want to leave him alone," he hinted. Then the panelist recalled some past infidelity on David's part and added, "Anabel doesn't trust him anymore."

"Something is happening," Gema López insinuated, referring to the latest movements of the couple. The journalist then raised the possibility that they might be going through a new crisis.

Alonso Caparrós then pointed to the widely spread rumor that has been circulating for several months. Some had already predicted from the beginning that this couple wouldn't last long. Additionally, the panelist explained that Merchi, Anabel's mother, "doesn't look favorably on David."

In recent months, both Anabel and David have been under great pressure. In January, Alma, the couple's daughter, was hospitalized for 18 days. Later, the investigation by the Canary Islands' Superior Court of Justice was revealed, as doctors considered the injuries to be consistent with a case of abuse.

Isabel Pantoja's Niece Didn't Hide Her Anger Despite the Presence of Witnesses

While it now seems that the man from Córdoba and the woman from Seville have regained some normalcy in their lives, the truth is that it's not the case. The situation of the minor, the judicial investigation, as well as the consequences on the influencer's activity on social media are inevitably taking a toll on the couple.

Sources close to Anabel and David assure that the argument was due to an unimportant logistical issue. Luis Pliego, director of Lecturas, confirmed this: "There is no graphic testimony. I have spoken with their circle, and it was about a logistical issue, like I want to eat at this restaurant and I at the other."

However, from TardeAR they insist that "They are at the limit, in a complicated situation." A period of great tension that, as is evident, is not being easy to manage.