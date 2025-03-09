Enrique Ponce, Ana Soria, and the News Many Were Waiting for: It's Official Now

Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria have been enjoying a relationship for almost five years now, which was surrounded by controversy at the beginning. The bullfighter, married to Paloma Cuevas and father of their daughters, surprised everyone when it was revealed that he was romantically involved with a law student. Now, when their bond is more stable than ever, it is confirmed that the couple will face an inconvenience on the day they get married.

For some time, there has been speculation about when the anticipated wedding between the Valencian and the Almerian will take place. Although the exact date has not been disclosed, many believe it will be this year when they become husband and wife. With Ponce already retired from the bullrings, it is possible that 2025 will be the year chosen to carry out this procedure.

| Europa Press

Ana Soria and Enrique Ponce Won't Be Able to Formalize Their Relationship with a Religious Wedding

Dani Carande already reported a few months ago in Y Ahora Sonsoles that the wedding will be civil. Despite both being very religious, the wedding can't be religious. The bullfighter doesn't have the ecclesiastical annulment of his marriage to Paloma Cuevas, with whom he married in a ceremony held in October 1996 at the Valencia Cathedral.

Although they won't be able to fulfill their wish to marry in the church, what does seem certain is that the wedding will take place in Almería. It will be the bride's hometown where the couple will say "I do" in front of family and friends who have witnessed their relationship so far.

| Redes sociales

At the end of 2024, many rumors were sparked when Enrique Ponce and his girlfriend took a trip to Mexico. Upon their return, some paparazzi noticed that Ana was wearing a ring. Then doubts arose about whether the bullfighter had given his girlfriend a piece of jewelry as a sign of their engagement.

The Couple Might Be Preparing Their Wedding for the Coming Months

Although they have neither confirmed nor denied this information, the rumors about their wedding continue to be strong.

Although Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria have preferred not to go into the details of their wedding, people close to them have given some hints. "Enrique said there could be a wedding when he retires definitively from bullfighting. This year is his definitive retirement," commented a source close to Paloma Cuevas's ex.

| Instagram, @anasoria.7

Additionally, it is worth noting that the bullfighter maintains an excellent relationship with his in-laws and brother-in-law. He is fully integrated into Ana's circle, so there will be no problem when they finally formalize their story. We just have to wait to see if it will be in these coming months when the couple, once Ponce has closed his professional commitments, gets married.