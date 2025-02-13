Ana Obregón's Emotional Words About Her Son, Aless Lequio: 'Your Absence…'

Ana Obregón has used her social media to send an unexpected message about her son, Aless Lequio. The young man lost his life on May 13, 2020, due to Ewing's sarcoma, a tumor he fought against until the end of his days. For this reason, Ana Obregón wanted to write some words to remember her son where she confessed that: "Your absence hurts more and more."

Ana Obregón has remembered her son almost every 13th of each month. This way, she has always kept him present.

| Instagram, @ana_obregon_oficial

She has shown that she has carried him in her heart and in her thoughts every day of her life. Therefore, today, February 13, and as five years since his passing are about to be completed, she wanted to send an emotional message.

Ana Obregón's Emotional Words About Her Son, Aless Lequio

Through her social media, she has shared an image with her son. In the photograph, she appeared smiling, reflecting the unconditional love that has always united them.

Alongside the image, Ana wrote words full of feeling: “Another 13 without you. And your absence hurts more and more… My best friend, my protector, my son, the love of my life. Aless Forever.”

| Instagram, @ana_obregon_oficial

The message has moved her followers. Many have sent words of support to the actress, showing that the memory of Aless remains alive in everyone's hearts.

Ana Obregón has turned her grief into a constant tribute to her son. She has kept his legacy alive and shared with the world the immense love she has felt for him.

Ana Obregón Remembers Aless Lequio Through Her Social Media

Every 13th has been a special day for Ana. The actress has taken every opportunity to pay tribute to her little one, to remember his bravery and his smile.

| @alessandrolequiojr, Instagram

This February 13 has been no exception. With her message, she has made it clear that a mother's love doesn't fade with time. On the contrary, it has grown, strengthened, and endured.

The actress has received expressions of affection from friends, family, and followers. Everyone has wanted to join her on this significant day.

Despite the pain, Ana Obregón has found in the memory of her son the strength to move forward. Her message has been a demonstration that love transcends life and that Aless will always remain in her heart.