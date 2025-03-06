Surprise in 'Survivors' After Jorge Javier Vázquez's Big News: 'Will Win…'

The new edition of Survivors 2025 has begun with an unexpected twist, Jorge Javier Vázquez has kicked off the reality show with a big unexpected surprise. After revealing the official list of contestants, the host made an announcement that left the audience speechless. Jorge Javier Vázquez surprised everyone by confirming that: "Terelu will win the contest."

From the set, Jorge Javier Vázquez confirmed that Terelu Campos is already in Survivors. This news has caused a stir among the show's followers.

| Telecinco

However, the host quickly clarified that the collaborator is not an official contestant. Her presence on the island is due to a special mission that has not yet been revealed.

Jorge Javier Vázquez Surprises the Audience After His News About Survivors

With his characteristic sense of humor, Jorge Javier Vázquez wanted to joke about the show's decision. "We don't make her a contestant because she will win the contest," he said with a laugh, sparking a reaction from the audience on set and on social media.

Despite not being part of the competition, the collaborator will have to adapt to the same extreme conditions as her peers. She will live on the island, face the weather's inclemencies, and have to overcome the daily challenges of the contest.

| Telecinco

The news has surprised viewers. Many did not expect Terelu to have to face the same tests as the other contestants.

On social media, comments quickly appeared. Some have celebrated her bravery, while others have questioned the real reason for her presence in Honduras.

Jorge Javier Vázquez Is Very Excited About the Start of the New Edition of Survivors

The show has kept secret what the mission of María Teresa Campos's daughter will be. This has caused even more anticipation among the reality show's followers. In the coming days, more details are expected to be offered about her role on the island and whether her stay will be prolonged for a long time or not.

| Telecinco

The start of Survivors 2025 has been marked by this unexpected revelation. The edition promises strong emotions, surprises, and unforgettable moments. With a cast full of well-known faces, the competition has already started strong.

The audience is expectant. What role will she play? Will she be able to withstand the harsh conditions? The coming weeks will be key to finding out. Jorge Javier Vázquez has not confirmed anything yet but has stated that he is very excited this year with Survivors.