Excitement in 'Supervivientes' Over What Terelu Campos Has Revealed: 'It's Something That...'

Terelu Campos's signing for Supervivientes has led to unique moments since last Thursday's premiere. On Sunday, the first contact with the survivors took place after the first few days in Honduras, and María Teresa's daughter moved the audience. She did so by opening up about the cancer she suffered from, emphasizing that she doesn't consider herself an example for anyone.

"It's something I don't want to allow myself, I'm not more of a winner or fighter than anyone else," Terelu explained. Making an effort not to get emotional, she insisted that "the one who beats it is not more of a fighter than the one who leaves." In her opinion, the real focus is "to do what you're told, period," hoping that everything will be solved in the best possible way.

| Mediaset

Terelu Campos Moves in Her First Days on Supervivientes

Terelu Campos continues to move in her first days on Supervivientes. From the beginning of the new edition of the reality show, it was sensed that she would be one of the main protagonists of the show. Mediaset trusted her to ensure the program's success, and so far, she hasn't disappointed.

Everyone held their breath when they saw her jump from the helicopter, but her speech in the palapa was no less moving. Emotion took over Terelu and the audience when she shared her experience with the cancer she suffered from in the past. Her words deeply moved both her fellow contestants and the public, as she insisted that she doesn't consider herself an example for anyone.

"It's something I don't want to allow myself, I'm not more of a winner or fighter than anyone else," she noted while holding back tears. For Alejandra Rubio's mother, participating in Supervivientes means much more than a television experience

It is a personal challenge and a way to face life after having overcome two episodes of cancer. She doesn't consider her situation to be more special than that of people who have faced or are facing the same disease.

That's why she insisted that "I'm not more of a winner or fighter than anyone else," emphasizing that all she has done is move forward. Additionally, she made it clear that she hasn't gone to Supervivientes "to make anyone feel sorry," seeking a more positive approach with her participation.

This Is How Terelu Campos's First Days on Supervivientes Have Been

Regarding her first days on Supervivientes, Terelu has faced difficulties but has shown a positive attitude toward the challenges. Although she is not an official contestant, she has met expectations, showing her determination. Despite the uncomfortable conditions on the island, she has integrated well into the group and has begun to enjoy the experience.

One of the initial challenges Terelu had to face was adapting to the nights in Honduras. She confessed that, although she suffers from insomnia, the conditions there are even more complicated for her. "I sleep just as poorly as I do in my bed in Madrid, more uncomfortably," she explained with a smile.

| Mediaset

María Teresa's daughter feels completely integrated on the island and considers herself part of the group. She has already started cooking and experiencing new things, like eating coconut, something she had never done before. In this sense, the experience is proving enriching for her, and she doesn't feel that her participation in the program should be limited.

For now, the days in Honduras are passing satisfactorily for the collaborator, who doesn't feel the need to leave. In fact, she is clear that she will enjoy the experience without obsessing over the duration of her participation. "I don't set a goal of X days, nothing and no one is going to condition what I want to do or how far I want to go," she commented.

These words reflect Terelu Campos's firmness and determination to continue with her adventure on Supervivientes. Alejandra Rubio's mother has made it clear that she intends to fully live her experience on the show.