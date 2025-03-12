María José Suárez's Economic Problem That Has Shocked Sonsoles Ónega

On the show Y ahora Sonsoles, the latest exclusive from Ivonne Reyes was discussed. The host and her collaborators commented on the cover of the magazine Lecturas, where the Venezuelan revealed the economic problems she is facing. However, what really impressed Sonsoles Ónega was the testimony that María José Suárez shared about her economic issues.

Additionally, Ivonne Reyes spoke about the depression she has faced for years. A testimony that made an impact on the set and sparked a debate about the situation of many well-known figures from the past.

| Antena 3

During the conversation, María José Suárez surprised with an unexpected confession. "She earned money, but the tax problem hit her because, like everyone, we paid taxes through companies. They changed the law and it affected us all," explained the former model.

Sonsoles Ónega Is Shocked After María José Suárez's Confession

These words left Sonsoles Ónega astonished, as she did not expect that she too had gone through a similar situation.

"Did it affect you?" the host asked in amazement. María José Suárez was blunt in her response: "Of course, I had to sell my house, how was I going to pay that huge amount?" Her testimony made a great impact on the set, highlighting the economic difficulties that have hit numerous media personalities.

| Antena 3

Far from stopping there, the former model continued to delve into the topic. "You don't know how many colleagues from Ivonne Reyes's era are ruined," she stated, bringing to light a reality unknown to many.

The conversation revolved around the ability to adapt to this type of crisis. At that moment, Pilar Vidal posed a key question: "If hard times came to you, would you be prepared?"

María José Suárez Confesses in Front of Sonsoles Ónega How She Would Face Future Economic Problems

Without hesitation, María José Suárez replied confidently. "I always reinvent myself. After the tax issue, yes," she affirmed, making it clear that she has learned from the experience and now takes precautions to avoid finding herself in a similar situation again.

| Antena 3

The former model's statements caused a stir on the show. Her story highlighted that economic difficulties do not distinguish between famous and anonymous faces. Sonsoles Ónega, visibly impacted, closed the topic by emphasizing the importance of financial planning.

A conversation that brought to light a harsh reality. An episode that left everyone reflecting on the economic instability that public figures may face.