Discontent With Kate Middleton and William Over What Happened With One of Their Children

The rules within the British royalty aren't always written, but there are certain guidelines that have been followed for generations. One of them advises that a monarch and their heir shouldn't travel together in the same mode of transport to ensure the continuity of the line of succession in case of an accident.

A Safety Tradition That Prince William and Kate Have Decided to Set Aside

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to ignore this rule during their recent family trip to the Caribbean. Taking advantage of their children's school holidays, the couple flew with George, Charlotte, and Louis to the exclusive island of Mustique. They did so without separating, traveling all together on the same plane.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

This decision has caused a stir, as in the event of an unforeseen incident, the line of succession would have changed drastically. In case of an accident, Prince Harry and his eldest son, Archie, would occupy the top spots in the list of heirs to the throne.

A Family Trip That Breaks Royal Tradition

According to the Daily Mail, the Waleses took a flight from London to Saint Lucia and then another to Mustique. Both William and George traveled on the same plane, something that historically has been avoided by future monarchs. This unwritten rule seeks to ensure the stability of the monarchy, although fewer and fewer royals follow this recommendation.

In Denmark, for example, this rule still applies. When the royal family travels, King Frederik X does so with Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent. Meanwhile, Queen Mary flies with Christian, the heir, and Princess Josephine.

| Europa Press

A Tradition Falling Out of Use Within European Monarchies

While this safety measure makes sense, in many countries it is no longer respected in the same way. In Spain, King Felipe VI has traveled on several occasions with Princess Leonor in the same vehicle, disregarding this old guideline.

The case of Prince William and Kate Middleton shows that the British monarchy is also leaving behind some of these practices. The royal family has opted for practicality and comfort, prioritizing traveling together as a united family.

Meanwhile, the controversy remains open. Some believe they should have taken precautions, while others see this decision as a sign of modernization within the British Royal House.