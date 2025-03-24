Excitement in the US as the Whole Truth About David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez Is Revealed

The documentary Beckham, about the life and career of the soccer star, continues to make waves. In this project, the former British footballer David Beckham shares unknown details of his personal and professional life. Among the most talked-about moments, one of the most surprising is the revelation of an episode related to his wife, Victoria Beckham, and her relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez were friends, but a series of events changed everything. Both Victoria and Jennifer's ex-husband have had a lot to do with this distancing. The United States and the rest of the world have echoed this news.

| Europa Press

The series, which attracted the attention of thousands of viewers, also showed how David and Victoria dazzled at the premiere in London, surrounded by friends like Mexican Salma Hayek. However, despite the festive atmosphere on the red carpet, social media soon began to point out curious and revealing moments from the show.

One of the stories that had the most impact on fans was the incident that occurred in 2005, when Victoria Beckham was about to give birth. At that time, David Beckham was involved in a commercial project with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé for the Pepsi brand. According to the documentary, Beckham informed his wife that there was a scheduling conflict with the birth of their child.

"Yes, I have to do a session with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé," expressed David Beckham, something that provoked an explosive reaction from Victoria. "I was like about to burst, I'm on bed rest[and thinking]: 'Are you kidding me?'" Victoria recalled in the series.

| Instagram, @davidbeckham

The tension increased when Victoria saw the photos of David alongside Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé on the cover of a British newspaper, accompanied by the headline: "What Would Posh Say?" Victoria quickly made it clear how she felt at that moment, admitting that she was deeply upset.

The episode was a reflection of the pressure the couple faced in those years, where cameras and newspaper headlines gave no respite. The photos of the smiling trio, taken during the premiere of a commercial at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid in 2005, became a hot topic. However, the situation was even more difficult for Victoria, who at that time felt far from her best physical shape due to the pregnancy.

David Beckham and Jennifer Lopez Were Friends

Despite this tense moment, the relationship between David and Jennifer Lopez did not begin with that controversy. In fact, the friendship between them had been forged long before Lopez married Ben Affleck.

During those years, Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham shared a close relationship, both professionally and personally. In fact, Victoria had been a great friend of Jennifer, admiring her work and offering her support in difficult moments of her life.

| Europa Press

In the documentary interviews, it is hinted that the support between Victoria and Jennifer was mutual, with both sharing family and personal advice. However, tensions have increased in recent times, especially with the arrival of Ben Affleck in Jennifer's life. According to close sources, Jennifer had expressed her discomfort with the fact that her husband tried to "steal" her friends, which would have cooled her relationship with the Beckhams.

This turn of events has caused a stir in the entertainment world. Although the friendship between Jennifer and Victoria has been an important part of both their lives, recent differences seem to have altered this relationship, as revealed in the new details shared in the documentary.