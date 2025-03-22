Cristina Pedroche has left all her followers speechless by confirming that she has returned to her parents' house. The presenter has shared several details of her stay at the family home, accompanied by her daughter and awaiting her second baby. However, what has attracted the most attention is the absence of Dabiz Muñoz, her husband, which has sparked a wave of speculation about their relationship.

This unexpected move has caused many questions. Is it a temporary visit or a decision with a deeper background? Is it a sign of a crisis or does she simply want to spend time with her parents?

| Netflix

The Unexpected Decision Cristina Pedroche Has Made Away from Dabiz Muñoz

Pedroche has been very clear in showing her return to the house where she grew up in Vallecas. On her social media, she shared an image accompanied by a nostalgic message: "I didn't remember the cool light that comes through the window of my usual room".

With these words, she made it clear that her return to her childhood room is more than just a simple anecdote. It still maintains the decoration from her adolescence, with stuffed animals and memories from those years.

However, what is surprising is that Dabiz Muñoz is not joining her. The chef has not commented on the situation. He also hasn't appeared in Cristina's posts, fueling rumors about the state of their marriage.

Despite the expectation, the presenter has chosen to downplay the situation. In her appearance on Zapeando, she spoke humorously about her return to the family home.

"It's being very social, everything's very good. But everything has shrunk a lot, I no longer have moments for myself alone", she commented with laughter. She also detailed some inconveniences, such as sharing a single bathroom with all the members of the house.

What Pedroche avoids mentioning is the reason behind this move. Her followers have noticed that there are no references to her husband in her recent posts, which has fueled speculation.

Doubts Grow About a Possible Crisis Between Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz

The theory of a possible marital crisis is gaining strength among the couple's followers. While Muñoz remains focused on his work, Pedroche has focused on her pregnancy, motherhood, and her own work. This distancing has made many wonder if their relationship is going through difficulties.

However, there is also the possibility that Cristina Pedroche has simply decided to take refuge in her family environment for comfort. Being close to her parents could provide her with emotional and logistical support during this stage of her life. Nevertheless, the silence of both about their sentimental situation leaves the mystery unsolved.

| Atresmedia

One of the details that has most surprised her followers is that Pedroche doesn't seem to miss her life in La Finca. Her message on social media suggests that she still feels part of her original neighborhood.

"I feel like I've never left the neighborhood. You can leave the neighborhood, but the neighborhood never leaves you", she commented on her social media. This statement has been interpreted by some as an indication that she is seeking to recover something she feels she has lost.

So far, neither Cristina Pedroche nor Dabiz Muñoz have made direct statements about the situation. The lack of official information only fuels the rumors and keeps their followers on edge. Is it a temporary decision or are we facing an imminent breakup?