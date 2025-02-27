Logo e-notícies EN
Ernesta, facing her most difficult decision. | Camara TV3
PEOPLE

Surprise in 'el Paradís De Les Senyores': Ernesta Faces Her Most Difficult Decision

Ernesta has to appear in court to testify and thus allow Ezio to obtain Gloria's death certificate.

Arnau Peláez

Emotions continue to overflow in El paradís de les senyores, where the characters face dilemmas that could change everything. The next episode will bring moments of high tension, in which uncertainty and ambitions will set the course for each story.

At the center of the storm is the character of Ernesta, who is forced to take a crucial step in the process to officially declare Gloria's death. However, her doubts and fears could play a bad trick on her.

Meanwhile, in the world of journalism, Stefania makes a decision that unleashes Marco's anger, generating an unexpected confrontation. On the other hand, Flavia seems determined to return to Paris, but something will stop her at the last moment.

Ernesta becomes the protagonist. | TV3

Ernesta, Facing a Decisive Moment

The day has come. Ernesta must go to the court to make the declaration that will allow Ezio to obtain Gloria's death certificate. Despite being prepared, anxiety consumes her.

She can't help but feel overwhelmed by the situation and decides to share her concerns with Ezio. Her words reflect the anguish of someone who is not sure she is doing the right thing, adding a layer of uncertainty to an already complicated process.

Ezio is in the eye of the storm. | TV3

In the newsroom, Stefania has prepared a draft of her interview with the soprano. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Vittorio sees it and asks her to review it. The news quickly reaches Marco, who bursts into anger.

He believes that he, not Vittorio, is the only one who should supervise Stefania's work. Moreover, the article shouldn't have been submitted without being finished, which further aggravates the conflict.

Marco, explodes. | TV3

Flavia and a Farewell in the Air

On the other hand, Flavia seems determined to leave for Paris. However, when everything points to her decision being firm, an unforeseen event arises that forces her to reconsider her departure.

The next chapter of El paradís de les senyores promises intense emotions and difficult decisions. Will Ernesta be able to overcome her doubts? How will the confrontation between Marco and Stefania affect the newsroom? The answers, very soon in the next installment.

