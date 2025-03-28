Concern for Míriam Alamany's Condition After What Happened in 'Com Si Fos Ahir'

Com si fos ahir continues to surprise its followers with plots full of emotion, secrets, and unsolved tensions. In the next episode, the characters will face complicated situations, some of which will test their relationships and decisions.

Among the most desired moments, Lídia's story (played by Míriam Alamany) will take an unexpected turn. The plot will reach a crucial point that will leave the public television audience of Catalonia breathless.

Concern for Míriam Alamany's Condition in Com si fos ahir

Lídia and Ricard are about to start a new chapter in their lives, ready to leave their past behind and start anew. However, before embarking on their journey, Lídia will find a document that will completely change her perspective.

A fortuitous discovery that will leave her bewildered and affected, creating an emotional dilemma that will lead her to question everything she thought. Lídia's situation becomes even more complicated, as she will find herself caught between what she wants and what she believes is right.

Naiara and Ferni: New Couple?

Meanwhile, Naiara continues to play with hidden cards. The young woman finds herself back at Ferni's Bar, this time with the intention of extracting valuable information. However, her intentions do not go unnoticed, and Ferni, attracted to her, decides to invite her to a party.

On the other hand, Marta continues trying to pressure Eva to report the Barnateca, a step she is not willing to take. The woman feels responsible for what happened, which paralyzes her and puts her in a complicated position.

Marta's pressure will be a challenge for Eva, who will have to decide whether to take action or remain silent. Finally, the truth will come to light. Itziar will reveal to Sílvia the hidden details behind the situation, finally unveiling the truth of the case.

This revelation will be key to understanding the course of events and to unleashing a series of reactions that will affect all the characters involved. In this next chapter, the shocking revelations and difficult decisions will test the characters.