Cold Shower for Felipe VI After the Latest Image of Juan Carlos I Leaks

Felipe VI has shown growing concern for his father, Juan Carlos I's health in recent days. This concern has been reinforced after a recent image of the emeritus king at the funeral of his friend, Prince Karim al Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in Lisbon was leaked. The photograph, which shows Juan Carlos I in an emotional moment, has left the monarch with more doubts about his father's well-being.

A few days ago, the emeritus celebrated his birthday in Abu Dhabi with his family and friends. According to close sources, the gathering was described as a moment of happiness and tranquility for Juan Carlos I. However, his health remains a latent concern for his son and close ones.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Felipe maintains frequent contact with his father through phone calls to learn about his condition. However, he has also turned to his sisters, Elena and Cristina, to get a closer view of the emeritus's situation. "Despite the ailments of age, Juan Carlos is calm and well," they affirm from his circle.

The Latest Image of Juan Carlos I Leaked

The recent publication of the image of Juan Carlos I at Aga Khan IV's funeral has caused a great stir. In the image, the emeritus appears visibly saddened, without the support of any member of the Royal Family or close associate. According to close sources, his health is a concern due to the experimental treatment he is undergoing in Switzerland.

A few days ago, images of Juan Carlos I's birthday celebration in Abu Dhabi with his closest family and friends came to light. In them, he appeared happy to be surrounded by his loved ones. However, the leak of his latest image at his friend's funeral has projected a very different image.

| Telecinco

The funeral, which took place in Lisbon, brought together various international personalities, including the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. However, Juan Carlos I's presence stood out for his solitude, a fact that has increased speculation about his current situation.

According to witnesses, Juan Carlos I moved with difficulty, leaning on a cane, which has reinforced concerns about his health. This image has reached Felipe VI's ears, who received the news like a cold shower.

Cold Shower for Felipe VI Due to Juan Carlos I's Condition

The relationship between Felipe VI and his father has gone through ups and downs in recent years, marked by distance and controversies surrounding the emeritus. However, the king had already shown concern for his father's health in recent days, according to sources from Monarquía Confidencial.

They confirm that Felipe VI maintains frequent phone contact with his father to learn firsthand about his progress. "Felipe VI is very alert to his father's health. It's logical, it's his family," they assure.

Juan Carlos I is undergoing experimental treatment in Switzerland to improve the mobility of his left leg. But the results haven't been as expected and have caused a stiffness problem in the limb, complicating his physical situation.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

For this reason, the mentioned media explains that the monarch has consulted his sisters, Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina. His goal was to know firsthand how they saw the emeritus during their visit to Abu Dhabi.

"Even with the typical ailments of age, he is calm and well," they have conveyed to him. However, the leaked image in Lisbon may have reinforced Felipe VI's concern about his real condition.

