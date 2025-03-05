Cold water for Jonathan, Isak Andic's son: the police want to know this

The case of the death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango and one of the country's richest men, remains a mystery. After Isak suffered a tragic accident on December 14, the investigation into his death has regained prominence.

The Investigation Unit of the Mossos d'Esquadra is focused on clarifying the details of this incident. Initially, it was considered an accident; however, it is now under a new spotlight.

Cold Water for Jonathan Andic

Isak and his son, Jonathan Andic, were enjoying a walk. However, on their way back to their vehicle, the father lost his balance and fell into the void, dying shortly after. Although it was initially treated as an accident, the reactivation of the case has caused a great stir.

Jonathan Andic, who is now vice president of Mango after inheriting part of the shares, became the only witness to what happened. The police, in their effort to clarify all the details, have had to meticulously review Jonathan's statements.

The Police Investigate Isak Andic's Death: They Want to Know This

El Caso claims that, in his second interrogation, Andic's son made some inconsistencies. Jonathan made errors in describing the location of the vehicle, the position he was in when his father fell, and whether he had taken photographs during the route.

These contradictions are not enough to make investigators think that Jonathan had anything to do with his father's death. However, they raise suspicions that deserve to be analyzed.

For this reason, the Mossos d'Esquadra have requested to obtain the location of Isak and Jonathan's mobile phones on the day of the events. This step, common in investigations of this type, could provide relevant information about their movements on that day.

This way, they might be able to clarify some of the contradictions in Jonathan's account. Although the main hypothesis remains that it was an accident, the doubts and the interest in resolving all loose ends continue to be a priority for the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Andic family continues to live under the shadow of this tragic event, which could have more complications than initially thought.