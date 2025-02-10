Cold Water Shock Over What Happened with Gonzalo Miró and Toni Cantó on 'Espejo Público'

Gonzalo Miró and Toni Cantó left the audience of Espejo Público speechless with their latest on-air confrontation. The tension between the two collaborators increased significantly during a complicated social debate: squatting.

On February 7, Susanna Griso and her team dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing the latest developments related to this issue that has managed to divide Spanish society.

| Europa Press, Atresmedia

Specifically, the debate focused on a video that has managed to worry all the residents of the Madrid towns of Boadilla del Monte and Villaviciosa de Odón.

In it, you can see 'El Paraguayo,' one of the alleged members of a clan dedicated to the usurpation of homes. "Next destination... Boadilla del Monte, how nice!" you can hear this person say, who has already been involved in several squatting incidents in the Carabanchel neighborhood.

| Atresmedia

After learning all this information, actor and former politician Toni Cantó couldn't help but explode. And all upon knowing that these people would have charged up to 3,000 euros for squatting houses and then leaving them.

So much so that he didn't think twice when asking the authorities to act more quickly when evicting a squatted home. A point of view with which Gonzalo Miró did not agree at all.

Gonzalo Miró and Toni Cantó Shock the Audience of 'Espejo Público' with Their Latest Confrontation

"If they can't prove to me that they have a deed or a valid contract... Out on the street!" Toni Cantó stated regarding the squatting problem we are currently experiencing in our country.

An opinion with which some of his colleagues from Espejo Público did not agree at all. So much so that, when he asked the authorities for more speed in acting, journalist Iñako Díaz-Guerra couldn't help but share his personal opinion:

| Atresmedia

"The law is made in good faith, it's made with the faith of protecting people[...]Evictions were 0.05%, 15 thousand complaints. 0.05% of the total homes." With these words, the communicator wanted to make it clear that, although it is true that the problem exists, it is "minor."

However, far from being convinced by these arguments, Toni Cantó made it clear that this problem should not be underestimated because it is statistically small. "We can't turn a personal drama, which it is, into a social alarm, which it is not," Díaz-Guerra countered.

| Atresmedia

"So, minorities don't have rights," stated the actor and collaborator of Espejo Público. "It's just that sometimes you defend some minorities, but other times you don't defend them," he added.

After an exchange of arguments, Gonzalo Miró didn't think twice about joining Iñako Díaz-Guerra against Toni Cantó. So much so that he didn't hesitate to question the actor and former politician's stance.

"The State has to speed up the distinction between cheeky squatters and the so-called squatters, who are vulnerable people," he stated before the rest of his colleagues from Espejo Público.

Additionally, Gonzalo Miró took the opportunity to send a reassuring message to all the citizens of Boadilla del Monte who are currently very worried about their homes being squatted.