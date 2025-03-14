Cold Shower for TV3 After Helena García Melero's Latest and Her 'Tot Es Mou'

Scams are multiplying at an alarming rate. With the rise of cybercrime, criminals have found new ways to take advantage of people, from fraudulent SMS to sophisticated phishing attacks.

But, in addition to these digital tactics, criminals continue to resort to more traditional methods to deceive people. One of the most common is posing as representatives of large companies or media outlets.

In this context, TV3 has recently warned of a scam attempt related to its program Tot es mou, hosted by Helena García Melero. An event that is a cold shower for the presenter.

| TV3

Cold Shower for TV3 After the Latest from Helena García Melero

According to the channel itself, an advertising company was posing as representatives of the program and offering reports in exchange for money. These individuals used the names of well-known figures from the program, such as Helena García Melero herself.

However, TV3's complaint has made it clear that there is no relationship between the channel and this company. Sara Loscos has been responsible for denying the accusations and clarifying that these scam attempts are completely unrelated to the production.

| TV3

"They have no link with us. All the reports we do are free and are decided by management. No one, neither person nor company, pays money to appear on the program," Loscos assured.

This way, the journalist made it clear that TV3 doesn't allow payments in exchange for appearing in its content. This clarification was crucial to stop the misunderstanding and protect the integrity of the program and its collaborators.

TV3 Has Warned About What Happened

Scams continue to be a threat in the digital age, affecting both individuals and companies and media outlets. Criminals continue to use traditional tactics such as posing as representatives of recognized institutions.

It is crucial that citizens and organizations remain alert and take preventive measures to identify and avoid falling into these fraudulent practices. The alert issued by TV3 about the scam highlights the need for greater control.

Thus, Catalonia's public television reinforces the importance of always verifying the authenticity of offers or requests before taking any action. In a world increasingly vulnerable to fraud, this is essential.