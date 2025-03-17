Marta Riesco, Antonio David Flores's Ex-girlfriend, Reveals the Best-kept Secret

Marta Riesco revealed a few days ago what she had preferred to keep silent until now. The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos couldn't help but announce live that it will be on April 21 when she and her colleagues make the leap to La 1.

Antonio David Flores's ex explained that she had spoken with José Manuel Díaz Patón, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada's ex, to ask him when he could visit the program. Just then, Marta Riesco explained that the lawyer's response had been April 21. A date on which the collaborator hinted they would already be on the public network.

Marta Riesco Announces It Will Be April 21 When They Make the Leap to the Public Network

A fact that matches what has been published so far about the new space that will premiere in a few weeks. La familia de la tele will kick off in April, will last two hours, and will be broadcast live from Monday to Friday.

María Patiño, joined by Aitor Albizua and Inés Hernand, will present this format that will bet on family entertainment, with lots of humor and current affairs. Belén Esteban will be one of the star collaborators and will have a prominent presence.

Alongside her, other collaborators from Ni que fuéramos among whom some names are mentioned. Lydia Lozano, Javi de Hoyos, Kiko Matamoros, Kiko Hernández, Chelo García-Cortés, and Marta Riesco herself could make the leap to Televisión Española.

It was last May when Riesco's signing for the program broadcast by Canal Quickie was announced. The former reporter of El programa de Ana Rosa gave an extensive interview just a year after her controversial dismissal from Unicorn Content. The production company of Ana Rosa Quintana where she had been working in front of and behind the cameras for the past few years.

Almost from the beginning of her incorporation into the mentioned space Marta Riesco earned the audience's applause. She also managed to get along with the presenter of Ni que fuéramos, María Patiño, and with Belén Esteban or Kiko Matamoros. Now, almost a year after the start of this new television stage, Riesco is about to move to the public network.

The Reporter Already Expressed Her Desire for Ni que fuéramos to Go Far

An important professional change that Marta Riesco never dreamed of. The truth is that at this moment the Madrilenian is enjoying an unimaginable professional rebirth after her departure from Telecinco.

In an interview that Marta Riesco gave in December, she acknowledged then enjoying the moment. Asked about her immediate future, Antonio David Flores's ex made it clear: "I trust that we will continue to grow and that Ni que fuéramos will go very far."

A wish that in a few weeks will come true with the premiere of the new space that will feature Marta Riesco's presence. It will be then when the reporter can demonstrate how far she is capable of going this time addressing from the public entity.