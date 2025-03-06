Cold Water Shock in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': Eduard Farelo Is at His Limit

The next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be key for the development of the series, in which tensions intensify. The characters face difficult decisions, and some of them will begin to discover the consequences of their actions.

The action focuses especially on Miquel, played by Eduard Farelo. This way, he faces new personal and professional challenges.

| TV3

Cold Water for Eduard Farelo in Com si fos ahir

In this new installment, Cèlia stands up to Miquel for the first time in a meeting. This confrontation marks a turning point in their relationship, as the young woman doesn't hesitate to challenge him, but Miquel, true to his style, makes it clear who's in charge.

Eduard Farelo, with his usual intensity, plays a Miquel who is forced to reaffirm his authority. How far will Farelo's character's patience go? The answer might surprise more than one.

On the other hand, Noe makes an attempt to intervene in Cèlia's life, suggesting that she's obsessed with work. This revelation could open new conflicts between them, showing Cèlia's vulnerability.

| TV3

Joel Gets Into Trouble

Meanwhile, Joel doesn't give up on his attempt to get closer to Quique and his family, but unfortunately, the man continues to keep his distance. This distancing is a recurring theme in his story, and it seems that Joel's frustration will continue to grow.

Despite this, he doesn't stop trying, and now he takes a step further by completing his first task for Ferni. An event that could change his situation. Finally, Cristina's storyline takes an unexpected turn.

| TV3

Thanks to the information she receives from Andreu about the rats in Iaia's kitchen, she decides to use this fact to get back at Marta. This action will not only trigger new rivalries but also test the trust relationships within the group.

This episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be very intense and everything suggests that it will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The Catalan fiction broadcast on TV3 continues to show that nothing is as it seems and that every action has its consequences.