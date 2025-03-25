Belén Esteban Gives Exclusive Information About Anabel Pantoja That Leaves Everyone Speechless

Belén Esteban has left more than one person speechless with the latest information she has shared about Anabel Pantoja. The television collaborator has exclusively revealed the reason why her friend left Gran Canaria just hours after returning.

During this past week, Isabel Pantoja's niece has become the center of attention after saying goodbye forever to her apartment in Madrid.

After emptying the property she had rented for years in the capital, Anabel Pantoja returned to the Canary Islands. However, just a few hours later, she took a plane to Seville.

A change of plans that, as expected, has not gone unnoticed by the media. Therefore, her great friend Belén Esteban has not hesitated to step forward to clarify what happened.

This Monday, March 24, Ni que fuéramos dedicated part of its broadcast to commenting on Anabel Pantoja's latest moves. It was at this moment when 'the princess of the people' shared exclusive information about the influencer.

"They have decided that, since she has her mother in Seville and David has work in Córdoba, they want to be with their people," Belén Esteban began explaining.

Just a few days ago, after closing her chapter in Madrid, Anabel Pantoja returned to her family home in Gran Canaria. However, as has emerged, shortly after this trip, the content creator returned to Seville.

A change of mind that Belén Esteban has taken it upon herself to explain exclusively on the Ten program. According to the panelist, her friend has made this decision for two significant reasons.

The first is directly related to her family. Anabel Pantoja wants to surround herself with her loved ones in these very difficult times in her life. Now that the media attention has decreased, she is trying to regain normalcy in her daily life.

Therefore, the influencer has returned to Seville with her family and, for now, everything indicates that she will stay there for a few days, in an environment where she feels more comfortable.

Additionally, it seems that David Rodríguez, who usually works in Córdoba, has found a much more convenient option in Seville to balance his professional and personal life.

However, Belén Esteban wanted to make it clear that, despite this decision, "her headquarters is in the Canary Islands." "Her life is there, but now she wants to be with her family," she added.