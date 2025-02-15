Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and José Manuel Díaz-Patón Confirm Their Latest News: 'Fame…'

The love story between Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and José Manuel Díaz-Patón has come to an end. Both confirmed it on the show ¡De Viernes!, where they discussed the current state of their relationship after three years together. Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada confessed that she gave José Manuel Díaz-Patón a choice between: "Fame and her".

The designer sat in the studio to speak openly about what happened in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the lawyer José Manuel Díaz-Patón gave his first television interview, offering his version of events. Ágatha reacted after seeing his statements, making clear the crisis they were going through.

"Right now there is anguish in the relationship because I haven't understood his stance," confessed the designer. She doesn't understand Patón's sudden interest in the world of television. "He really likes this world," she stated.

José Manuel Díaz-Patón and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada Confirm Their Latest News

But the turning point came with Ágatha's most shocking revelation: "A star is born. I gave him a choice between fame and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and he chose fame," she declared. With these words, the iconic designer confirmed her breakup with the lawyer.

Meanwhile, José Manuel Díaz-Patón also spoke on the matter. "The world of television neither appealed to me nor did it not appeal to me," he assured, downplaying the issue.

However, he acknowledged that the relationship began to deteriorate. "It started going downhill and we got angry," he admitted.

Despite the breakup, Díaz-Patón didn't hide his feelings. "I was happy during those three years and they weigh, they weigh a lot," he confessed.

Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and José Manuel Díaz-Patón Have Ended Their Relationship

From the beginning of their relationship, the couple appeared very close and in love. Together they attended numerous events and became one of the most media-covered couples of the moment. However, the differences between them ended up weighing more.

Now, each takes separate paths. Ágatha will continue to focus on her successful career in the fashion world, while Patón seems to have found a new professional direction in television.

This way, both confirmed the news that many suspected. The relationship between Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and José Manuel Díaz-Patón has broken forever. An unexpected outcome that ends a love story marked by brilliance, fame, and disagreement.