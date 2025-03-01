U-turn for Belén Esteban, Wife of Miguel Marcos: Something Important Has Happened

Belén Esteban, wife of Miguel Marcos, has used social media to announce a turn in her life. She has revealed something important that is going to change forever.

Exactly, the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos has made it clear that her primary care doctor is retiring. And this, as she has revealed, is significant and sad for her.

Belén Esteban Announces Something Relevant to Her

Belén Esteban, a well-known television figure and wife of Miguel Marcos, has recently shared news that marks a significant change in her life. Through her social media, Andrea Janeiro's mother has announced with sadness the retirement of her primary care doctor. A man who has been an essential pillar in her well-being for years.

In an emotional post, the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos has shared a photograph with him, where both appear smiling and showing the closeness of their relationship. Accompanying the image, she wrote: “This gentleman is called Doctor Ortiz, my primary care doctor.”

To which she added: “He is retiring soon. I am very sad but happy for him. How much I will miss him! My family and I love him very much, thank you for everything.”

Belén Esteban Makes a Turn in Her Life as She Loses Her Reference Doctor

The relationship between a patient and their primary care doctor is essential. For many, it becomes a source of trust and security. This is what has happened to Belén Esteban.

Of course, because Ortiz has been a constant support in crucial moments of her life. His dedication and professionalism have contributed to the collaborator's well-being, providing her with peace of mind in complex health situations.

His retirement represents a significant change for Belén, who will now have to adapt to the absence of a figure who has been essential. These types of transitions can be challenging, especially when a relationship of trust and closeness has been established over the years.

Despite these changes and challenges, Esteban maintains a positive and resilient attitude. Her ability to adapt to new circumstances and face adversities with fortitude has consolidated her as a beloved figure in the Spanish television landscape.