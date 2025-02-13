Belén Esteban Reveals the Reason Why Rosa Benito Ended Up in a Psychiatric Hospital

Belén Esteban commented on Ni que Fuéramos about the interview that Rosa Benito gave last week to ¡De Viernes!. The panelist referred to the statements that Rocío Jurado's sister-in-law made about a very delicate moment in her life. Esteban made it clear that if she had to be admitted to a psychiatric center, it was "because of the life she went through with Amador."

"Let it be clear," insisted the collaborator. This way, Andrea Janeiro's mother defended that it was not her time on Sálvame that led Rosa to be forced to stay in a psychiatric hospital.

The events date back to 2014, when Rosa Benito and her ex, Amador Mohedano, were involved in several comings and goings. It is precisely this situation that, according to Belén Esteban, caused the Alicante native to end up admitted to a mental health hospital.

Belén Esteban Declares the Reason That Led Rosa Benito to Be Admitted to a Psychiatric Hospital

Years later, Rosa recounted on Sálvame Deluxe that she hit rock bottom: "My admission was voluntary. I asked the doctor to admit me because I needed to separate myself from everything. I was admitted the next day at 9:00 in the morning."

According to her testimony, for Benito "it was liberating to separate myself from everything. My family left crying, but I felt so good."

In the recent interview she gave to Telecinco, Benito explained how her resurgence was. Amador Mohedano's ex looked in the mirror one day and said to herself: "You who have been a brave, strong, fighting woman, are they going to be able to defeat you? No one can defeat you."

After that reflection and with the help of specialists, she found peace and reinvented herself with new projects. "I found a psychiatrist who made me believe in myself, got me through, and I rose again," she assured.

Beyond the moment when Rosa needed medical help, Belén Esteban showed that she agreed with Kiko Matamoros, who stated that without Sálvame Benito would still be with Amador. However, the collaborator wanted to clarify the fact that it was not the program itself, but the "universe" that Rocío Jurado's sister-in-law entered.

Kiko Matamoros Explains Why Rosa Benito Broke Up with Amador Mohedano

Matamoros explained that Rosa began to receive information that she was previously unaware of. Among them, the state of her accounts or her responsibilities with the tax authorities "that Amador hid from her for years," Kiko recalled.

After leaving Supervivientes, the reality show she won in the 2011 edition, a new Rosa emerged who established herself as a character. A situation that, according to the collaborator, she did not know how to manage and after which Benito asserted herself as a woman. She tried to turn her life around and finally caused her separation from Amador Mohedano, Matamoros pointed out.

Thus, according to Belén Esteban and Kiko Matamoros, it is clear that Sálvame did not cause Rosa Benito's admission to a psychiatric hospital. Nor the breakup of her marriage. The Telecinco program opened Rocío Carrasco's aunt's eyes to a reality she was previously unaware of.