Antonio David Flores makes the final decision about Kiko Hernández: it's going to be very tough

Antonio David Flores has made a firm decision regarding his situation with Mediaset and his collaborators. Recently, he has filed a large-scale lawsuit that has been admitted for processing by the Court of First Instance No. 1 of Málaga. This legal action is based on the opinions and assessments made after the broadcast of the documentary starring Rocío Carrasco.

In the lawsuit, in addition to Mediaset, several Telecinco collaborators are listed as defendants, including Kiko Hernández. Antonio David is seeking financial compensation of more than five million euros for damage to his honor and public image. These claims respond to statements considered offensive and harmful made during the debates of the aforementioned documentary.

| Europa Press

The documentary Rocío: Telling the Truth to Stay Alive marked a turning point in Antonio David Flores's public life. In that program, Rocío Carrasco presented accusations of domestic and psychological abuse that seriously affected the reputation of the Málaga native. The media impact of these statements has led to the immediate termination of his collaboration with the network.

The legal path of Antonio David against Kiko Hernández and other faces of the network

Since then, Antonio David has chosen to keep a low profile and reserve his public statements. He currently lives in Málaga to be close to his children and focus his professional activities on his podcast. According to sources close to him, he is fully determined to continue with the lawsuit until he has exhausted all available legal avenues.

Although there is speculation about the possibility of an out-of-court settlement with Mediaset, similar to the one reached by Bárbara Rey, the plaintiff's position regarding the other parties involved is inflexible. Antonio David is seeking explicit recognition of the damage caused and compensation that includes all those affected by the statements made, including Kiko Hernández.

| Mediaset

Antonio David, with no intention of yielding in his battle against Kiko Hernández and other parties involved

This legal process opens a new stage of confrontation in the media and professional spheres. The collaborators of Telecinco listed in the lawsuit are facing a complex and potentially costly legal procedure. Antonio David has stated his firm intention to defend his honor and reputation with all the legal tools at his disposal.

The confrontation between Flores and Rocío Carrasco has lasted for several years, characterized by numerous cross-lawsuits. Recently, the Málaga native achieved an acquittal in one of the legal proceedings, while another complaint filed by Carrasco was dismissed. These results strengthen Antonio David's confidence regarding the new lawsuit, which represents a new episode in this complex dispute.

The impact of this legal battle has also been felt in television spaces where the plaintiff's ex-partners participate. The tension and public confrontation seem far from being solved in the short term. In this context, the courts will be responsible for determining the final outcome of this controversial case.