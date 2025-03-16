Antonio David Flores Gets Revenge on Terelu Campos by Revealing Her Secret: 'I'm in Charge Here'

Antonio David Flores has commented on Terelu Campos's attitude during her stay in Supervivientes. The YouTuber focused on the moment when a big storm hit Cayo Cochinos, causing María Teresa Campos's daughter to react immediately. The former collaborator criticized the woman from Málaga, who demanded to be put under a shelter and, according to him, Terelu Campos seemed to want to say: "I'm in charge here."

"I'm not joking," could be heard from the eldest of the Campos sisters. Then, Antonio David Flores revealed that Terelu Campos is pocketing 50,000 euros for each week she remains in the reality show. A significant amount considering that none of her fellow contestants come close to that figure.

| YouTube, Antonio David Flores

The truth is that the panelist has arrived in Honduras with the mission of energizing the show and attracting audiences. In a season where the absence of big stars is noticeable, the network has been very generous with Alejandra Rubio's mother. It should be remembered that her sister earned between 17,000 and 25,000 euros weekly during her stay in Supervivientes, half of what Terelu Campos earns.

Antonio David Flores Reveals the Amount Terelu Campos Earns in Supervivientes

Terelu thus becomes the second highest-paid survivor in the history of the reality show, behind Isabel Pantoja. The singer achieved the highest fee, 2 million euros, including her additional collaborations outside the reality show.

Besides what Terelu will earn, Antonio David has wanted to focus on how she is performing as a contestant. The former husband of Rocío Carrasco, a close friend of María Teresa Campos's daughter, warned that "Terelu will leave very good moments."

| Instagram, @supervivientestv

For now, Antonio David Flores has highlighted the determination with which Terelu asked to be moved away from the rain that was falling. An unexpected weather phenomenon that caused the star contestant to request the initiation of the abandonment protocol.

"Not even a legion captain," Antonio David remarked with irony, referring to Terelu's reaction. "I want you to get me out of here and put me in a sheltered place right now. Take me to the cabin or wherever, I'm soaking," insisted the Andalusian.

Rocío Carrasco's Ex Criticizes Terelu Campos's Attitude in Supervivientes

Overwhelmed by the heavy storm, Terelu showed her most demanding side by activating the abandonment protocol at the first sign of trouble.

A behavior that Carmen Borrego, from the set, tried to justify: "Terelu is especially fearful. She was doing very well in the first part, and the storm overwhelmed her; she had a panic attack at that moment," assured the mother of José María Almoguera.

| Mediaset

Finally, Terelu overcame the moment of greatest tension and decided to continue with her journey in the reality show. A decision after which, according to Antonio David, the collaborator will have the opportunity to create memorable moments.