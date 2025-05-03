Antonio David Flores Betrays Gloria Camila by Revealing the Truth About Her Past

Antonio David Flores has commented on his YouTube channel about the recent interview with Gloria Camila on ¡De Viernes!. Rocío Carrasco's ex also noted that Telecinco has lifted the ban it had imposed on several members of the Jurado clan. In a live broadcast, Antonio David surprisingly recalled the lawsuit that Ortega Cano's daughter filed against her former boyfriend Kiko Jiménez.

The man from Málaga recalled the legal process that began at the end of 2024, when Gloria Camila filed a lawsuit against Kiko Jiménez for alleged psychological abuse. Flores wondered if this would be a topic the young woman would address in the mentioned conversation. A matter that involves the current boyfriend of Sofía Suescun, who is currently a collaborator on Fiesta.

"The judge will have the final say," Gloria Camila hinted about the legal matter that is still in the courts.

Antonio David Flores Reveals What Gloria Camila Ortega Intended to Keep Secret

Throughout the video in which Antonio David chats with his collaborators, it is mentioned that Maite Galdeano was called to testify. In fact, one of the people who usually participates in the former civil guard's live broadcasts insinuated that what Sofía Suescun's mother said might not benefit Kiko.

It should be remembered that Gloria Camila once sided in favor of the Pamplona native. "I understand you so much, Maite," wrote Ortega Cano's daughter in 2024 on her social media. A brief phrase, but loaded with intentionality, with which Rocío Carrasco's sister hinted at what she thinks about Kiko Jiménez.

"It was one of the most painful breakups of my life," Gloria Camila acknowledged, recalling the moment she broke up with the Andalusian. In fact, she admitted that it was one of the first times her heart was truly broken. "He had his goal clear, that's why today I'm very distrustful," she assures.

Gloria Camila, meanwhile, explained that if there was something that particularly hurt her, it was the opinions that Kiko Jiménez made against her family. A fact that the young woman described as out of place. "He is a very harmful person," she added about the former contestant of Survivors 2024.

It was last Friday when Gloria Camila sat on the set of the mentioned Telecinco program. A conversation in which Rocío Jurado's daughter finally referred to the criminal process that is in the courts, as Antonio David Flores had anticipated.

Gloria Camila Referred to the Lawsuit She Filed Against Kiko Jiménez on ¡De Viernes!

"We have both testified, and it's going to be a long process," Gloria Camila stated. The guest on ¡De Viernes! clarified that the dispute centers on the four years of the relationship and the four years following the breakup.

Throughout all that time, according to Gloria Camila, events occurred that could constitute a crime. However, with the procedure open, the guest did not want to give more details about the matter.

Another topic that Antonio David Flores revealed in his live broadcast is the miscarriage Gloria Camila suffered while she was with Kiko Jiménez. A fact that Ortega Cano's daughter revealed in 2022, surprisingly, during her participation in the reality show Nightmare in Paradise.