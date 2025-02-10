Ana Rosa Quintana Shocks with the Latest Update on Anabel Pantoja's Trial

Ana Rosa Quintana has shed light on a new twist in the legal case involving Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend, David Rodríguez. In the latest broadcast of El Programa de Ana Rosa, the journalist reported that both have opted for different legal strategies in the trial. This latest update has caused a flurry of comments and speculations.

One of the most striking aspects of the case is Anabel and David's decision to have independent defenses. Although this choice has surprised many, Ana Rosa Quintana wanted to normalize the situation, assuring that it is common in legal proceedings of this type. "It's logical for each to have their own lawyer, even if their strategies may be aligned," she comments on her show.

Everyone was shocked, as the information published so far was different. At the time, it was said that Anabel and her boyfriend were walking together.

The lawyer Beatriz Uriarte had already addressed this issue a few days ago on her social media, explaining that this separation of defenses doesn't necessarily imply a confrontation between them. According to the expert, the presence of two lawyers allows for greater flexibility in conducting interrogations and structuring the defense. Ana Rosa reinforced this point, emphasizing that it shouldn't be interpreted as a breakup within the couple or as a strategy to incriminate each other.

Another point that has drawn attention in recent days is the physical separation between Anabel and David. While the influencer remains in the Canary Islands with her daughter, the physiotherapist has returned to Córdoba to resume his work. This fact has sparked speculations about a possible crisis in the couple, rumors that Ana Rosa Quintana has tried to dispel with her characteristic analytical tone.

"It's normal for each to continue with their work life," the host points out. "It doesn't mean there are problems between them, they're simply fulfilling their obligations."

Ana Rosa emphasized that David Rodríguez, being self-employed, needs to resume his activity to ensure his economic stability. "They have a daughter and responsibilities to attend to. Life goes on," she adds.

Ana Rosa Quintana Has Been Very Clear

Since the investigation they are involved in became public, multiple theories have emerged. Some have suggested that the geographical distance could be indicative of internal problems, while others insist the couple remains united. Ana Rosa has been clear on this: "They have denied any kind of crisis and there are no real reasons to think otherwise."

The rumors haven't ceased, and David's return to Córdoba has served as fuel for those who believe the relationship is going through a delicate moment. However, neither Anabel nor David have given public signs of emotional distancing. On the contrary, their statements have reaffirmed their commitment as a couple and as parents.

The big question now is how the legal process will unfold and what impact it will have on Anabel Pantoja's life. With independent defense strategies, the influencer and her partner will have to face the next phases of the trial cautiously. Ana Rosa Quintana has insisted that it's too early to draw conclusions and that we must wait to see how events unfold.

The trial continues, and with it, the uncertainty about the couple's fate. Ana Rosa Quintana will continue to report on every twist of this story that keeps viewers on edge.