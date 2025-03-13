Amador Mohedano Reveals the Reason for His Divorce from Rosa Benito: 'I Cried'

Amador Mohedano will sit this Friday on the set of ¡De Viernes! to give an exclusive interview. The ex-husband of Rosa Benito has spoken in the preview of the interview candidly about his divorce, revealing unpublished details of the separation. For years, the breakup has been the subject of speculation, but now Amador has decided to tell his truth and explained that: "I cried."

In the preview shown by the program, Amador Mohedano can be seen emotional as he recalls his marriage to Rosa. "The happiest years of my life were given to me by Rosa," he confessed with nostalgia.

However, his testimony has surprised many. "I never expected my divorce in my life," he assured, making it clear that he was not the one who made the decision to separate.

Amador Mohedano Finally Reveals the Reason for His Divorce from Rosa Benito

Amador explained that the breakup was initiated by Rosa Benito. According to his words, he never imagined that their relationship would end that way.

"I had a very hard time, I cried, cried, cried... I was devastated," he revealed, showing the deep pain he felt at that moment. His statements have hinted that the end of his marriage affected him enormously, marking a turning point in his life.

Additionally, he shared a detail that has surprised many. "I haven't spoken to her in many years," he confessed, evidencing that the relationship between them is nonexistent.

Since their divorce, Amador and Rosa have taken completely separate paths and have not maintained any contact. These words have caused a great stir and have further sparked the public's interest.

Amador Mohedano Has Confirmed That He Hasn't Spoken to Rosa Benito in a Long Time

The full interview promises to be one of the most impactful television moments of the week. Many are eager to learn more details about how Amador experienced his separation and what more he has to say about his story with Rosa. It also remains to be seen if Rosa Benito will respond to these statements, as her version could shed more light on what happened.

Amador Mohedano will sit this Friday to give all the explanations he has not given until now about his breakup with Rosa Benito. Something he had not done until now.

The public is expectant. Will there be more revelations? Will Rosa Benito react to these statements? We will have to wait to find out. What is clear is that this interview has reopened a story that seemed buried, but still generates interest and controversy.