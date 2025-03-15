Albert II of Monaco: The Rumors About His Sister Caroline's Son Are True

Pierre Casiraghi, third son of Princess Caroline of Monaco, is known for his life full of scandals and excesses. In the family, he is considered the "party prince," similar to members of other monarchies who, despite their lineage, find themselves embroiled in controversies. Pierre, although he began his life discreetly, transformed into one of the most controversial members of the dynasty.

During his university years, Pierre adopted a lifestyle completely different from his quiet youth. He left behind his introverted young persona and became a well-known figure at exclusive high-society parties. These excesses, which included alcohol and drugs, marked the beginning of his life out of control.

| Europa Press

Parties, Drugs, and Altercations: The Chaos in Pierre Casiraghi's Life

At 25 years old, Pierre fully indulged in debauchery, participating in top-level parties and very exclusive social circles, which led him to problematic situations. Altercations became recurrent in his life, and one of the most publicized occurred in 2012. During a party at a nightclub in New York, Pierre was involved in a violent argument with several friends, including elite figures like Stavros Niarchos III.

What began as a dispute over a bottle of vodka ended in a physical fight in which Pierre was seriously injured. The fight left the nephew of Albert of Monaco with a broken jaw and several facial bruises, painfully reminding him of the excesses of that night. This episode was just one more in a long list of scandals that would mark Pierre's life.

Despite constant interventions from his family, especially from his mother, Princess Caroline, his behavior hasn't changed and he remains a controversial figure within the Grimaldi family.

The 'Party Prince' Nickname Persists

Pierre Casiraghi's life is marked by his nickname "party prince," a title he has earned due to his continuous altercations and life of excesses. Although the Royal Family of Monaco has tried to keep him out of the spotlight, Pierre remains a media figure due to the decisions he makes. Despite the criticisms and his mother's attempts to correct his behavior, Pierre continues to be embroiled in controversies.

Over the years, drug use and violent confrontations haven't ceased. These behaviors continue to be an integral part of the nephew of Albert's life, making his relationship with the Royal Family tense. Princess Caroline, although she has tried to guide him, hasn't been able to curb her son's repeated problematic situations.